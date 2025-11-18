30 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Iconic Horror Movies, Courtesy Of This Facebook Page

If you’re the type to tear down your Halloween decorations at sunrise the moment November arrives, dress your house in Christmas colors of red and green, and blast Mariah Carey on repeat, we fear this post might not be for you.

But if you’re not ready to let go of spooky season just yet (and I’m right there with you), you’ve come to the perfect place. We’ve rounded up a compilation of hilarious memes and pics inspired by the best horror movies, all from the Facebook group ‘ScreenGeek Horror.’ Now dim those lights, get cozy, and scroll down!

#1 It’s True

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror, heapjumpscare

#2 Finally, A New Avp Movie

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#3 M. Night Shyamalan Meets Fans In Brazil 👽

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#4 This Cabbage Field Makes Me Want To Buy A Flamethrower

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#5 Felt Cute, Might Burn Down The Gymnasium Later

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#6 Name An Actress With More Range. I’ll Wait…

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#7 That’s Definitely Not Good

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#8 My Husband Brought Home A Chucky Doll And Our Cat Loves It 🖤

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#9 Added Cookie Monster Eyes To The Xenomorph From ‘Alien’ And It Really Makes It Look A Lot Less Threatening This Way

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#10 Her On Facebook vs. Her At The Dollar Store

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#11 The Pepper My Mom Grew Looks Like It’s Ready To Steal Christmas

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#12 New Pond Decoration🖤

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#13 Close Enough

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#14 “Whatever You Do, Don’t Marry Amber Heard.”

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#15 Had To Do It

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#16 That Log Truck Driver In ‘Final Destination 2’

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#17 Most Kids Wouldn’t Even Know What This Is Nowadays

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#18 Vampire Problems

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#19 Deleted Scene From Jurassic Park

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#20 Hermit Crab Using Discarded Doll Head For A Shell Is The Literal Definition Of “Nope”

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#21 Can’t Stop Looking At This Screenshot Of Hugh Jackman In ‘Van Helsing’ With Spelling Mistake In The Sub

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#22 Deleted Scene From 1992’s Alien³

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#23 Remember: Lift With Your Legs, Not Your Back! 💪

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#24 “What’s The Matter – Don’t You Like Clowns?”

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#25 This Scene In Scary Movie 3 Was So Funny

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#26 Not For Long!

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#27 Every Time

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#28 Say Hello To My Little Stash… Of My Kid’s Halloween Candy 😂

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#29 True Love🖤

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

#30 A Good Time No Matter What

Image source: ScreenGeekHorror

