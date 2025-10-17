69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

by

Most people get into the spooky mood and deck out their homes for Halloween in the first two weeks of October so they can enjoy it as long as possible. But if you haven’t yet given your house a haunting makeover, don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to do so. 

To help you with that, our Bored Panda team compiled a list of spooktastic homes you might be tempted to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down. But be careful, we wouldn’t want you to lose a finger in there. Muahaha!

#1 Halloween Front Door Ideas That Will Haunt Your Dreams

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: zoomer1776, Garden Ideas

#2 Giant Spider Eating Amazon Driver I Made A Few Years Back

I added some fur to the legs this year as they were getting a little worn out.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Working-Ad-1605

#3 Happy Halloween! From The UK

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: che_gaston

#4 Our House Got A Halloween Makeover

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: LadyMormont00

#5 It’s Finally Time

Made the large ones from kids’ sleds and foam fabric. The smaller ones are craft store pumpkins, cut up and painted.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: wasnapping

#6 I Made A Giant Spider For My Apartment Complex’s Decorating Contest

The top three were announced today (I made top 3!) with the winner will be announced on Halloween. I worked SO hard on this monster, so although it doesn’t look like much in terms of decor, I really poured my heart into this piece. I’ve never crafted anything to this scale before (it’s approx 8 ft long) and I’m super proud of how she turned out. It took many hours and long nights to get her finished in time.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: SiggaSunsinger

#7 Kraken House

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Ok, This Is Hilarious. A Perfect And Unique Halloween Decoration

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Fat13Cat

#9 My Husband Posted A Picture Of The Sanderson Sisters From Our Hocus Pocus Decorations Last Week. Here Is The Rest Of The Display

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: alekzandra

#10 Witching Hour

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: taelerd_homes

#11 First Year We’ve Run Out Of Candy

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: SpitfireJ_81

#12 Simple But Effective Halloween Decor

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: 911_reddit, reddit.com

#13 Although He’s Not Vintage, I’m Still Loving Our Most Recent Addition To Our Halloween Decor! My Boys Still Haven’t Named Him Yet….

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: dkvintiques_n_more

#14 When Your Halloween Decor Is As Extreme As Your Wreaths

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: grimwreath

#15 This Was Just Awesome

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: k8thawk

#16 I Present To You My Wall Hanger Demon

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: the_critical_tater

#17 Yard Haunt

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: kyle_sos

#18 Reaper Like Character I Made This Year Is Up

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Working-Ad-1605

#19 Best Halloween Decorations Ever

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: SamoFanan

#20 Witch Way To The Spooky House Party?

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Chance_the_Author

#21 Cousin Eddie Halloween Decoration

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: HalloweenLover7

#22 Just Got My Halloween Decorations Up, I Tried To Have Each Of The Skeletons Tell Their Own Little Story

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Zeta_Crossfire

#23 More Halloween Decorations

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: ONekosama

#24 My Peeking Clown

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: the.garagebuddy

#25 Shelby Spider

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: cespookyhouse

#26 Flying Evil Spirits

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: kevinbyrne773

#27 I’m Telling You, Brother, It’s A Frightful Sight For What Goes On Halloween Night

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: thehauntnextdoor

#28 Experimenting With Shadows. First Draft My Shadow Werewolf Turned Out Better Than I Expected

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: BananasLobster

#29 September 13th And Salem, Massachusetts Is Ready For Halloween

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: True_Warning_7272

#30 My First Halloween In My First House

I found out my offer was accepted on my house on Halloween 2023, and I closed in November, so this year was my first Halloween at my first house. And it was everything I wanted! We had between 1300-1400 trick-or-treaters. The whole neighborhood goes all out. It was Halloween heaven. I’m already trying to figure out how to make next year even better.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: StrangenessAndCharm5

#31 2024 Porch Photo

“Plague Witch” (left) and various other heads, pumpkins, and a couple of quickly thrown together sheet ghosts on the porch.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Bucky1169

#32 The Shining Theme

Every year, I do a different theme. This year was The Shining.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Working_Fortune8224

#33 My Friend Uploaded This To Her Facebook, Figured It Belonged Here. “Best Halloween Decorations”

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Jorogasm

#34 The Only Way To Do Halloween

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: LilPrincesskitty

#35 Halloween Outdoor Decoration Sure To Make Everyone Look Twice Before Coming To Your Front Door

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: kershia.reads

#36 Time To Set Up The Halloween Decorations Outside

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: the.boy.momx3

#37 It’s That Time Of Year

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: the_elbridge_haunt

#38 Cool Halloween Display

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: jilly2786

#39 The 12ft Mummy Was A Hit And We Had Plenty Of People Come By And I Scared A Good Number Of Them

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: truely_crazy

#40 Neighbors Put Up Halloween Decor That Looks Suspiciously Similar To Me And My Wife

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: letouxftw

#41 Halloween Display In My Area

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: guardianofsplendor

#42 My Porch/Yard This Halloween Season

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: mirandaatha

#43 My Mom And I Decorated Every Halloween When I Was A Kid. After Years Apart, We Teamed Up To Make This Spooky Gothic Entry To My Apartment

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Full-Hat-5879

#44 Ready For Halloween (Day vs. Night)

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: dax522

#45 My Halloween Monster House From The Last Two Years

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Careful_Strain_8027

#46 Going For 300 This Year… 230 And Counting

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: TarantulaFarmer

#47 My Parent’s House At Halloween

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: jennifer_m13

#48 I Think We’re Done

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: dawnamarieo

#49 Almost Finished Decorating Today

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: BaphometBee

#50 Halloween 2024 At No.27

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: making27ahome

#51 Inspired By Pottsfield/Ep. 2 – My House’s Halloween Decorations This Year

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: fishkeeper1012

#52 Our Front Porch Decor (So Far)

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: imarebelpilot

#53 I Walked About Four Miles Around The Upper East Side Yesterday In Search Of Halloween Decorations

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: skaufman4050

#54 Ready To Make The Neighbours Stop And Stare

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: tsun_lighting

#55 A Spooky Vibe

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: oninitiative

#56 Project Took A Little More Work Than I Expected But So Thrilled With Outcome

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: cckinsler

#57 We Finally Got The Yard Turned On For The First Time This Week

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: jackulascastle

#58 It’s Still Warm Out, But We’re Getting Somewhere

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: the_elbridge_haunt

#59 Our Last House We Visited Was Forbidden Playground

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: bat_queen_ella

#60 Halloween Magic

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: pumpkinqueenlizzie

#61 Well… I Bought The World’s Largest Halloween Decoration

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Pilsberry22

#62 I Decorated The Turret In My Apartment A Few Years Ago

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: otterlydevastated

#63 Apartment Halloween Decorations

We live in a small, 1-bedroom apartment, but I try not to let that stop me from enjoying Halloween.

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Cheetohead666

#64 Our Halloween Decorations The Year

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: Artistic_Owl_4621

#65 Outdoor Halloween Decoration For The Greatest Pleasure Of Young And Old

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: woweventsparis

#66 Mini Meat Market

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: anyreasontoparty

#67 Halloween Is Up

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: its.me.sara.e

#68 Little Outdoor Witches

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: cozyoncottoncreek

#69 Billy And The Others

69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Image source: palmeravenuehaunt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Gets An Email Inviting Her To A Second Interview And A Video File She Wasn’t Supposed To See
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
What the Show “Homeland” Gets Wrong about Terrorism
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
He’s All That (2021) Movie Review
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2021
Hawaii Five-O 1.02 “Ohana” Review
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2010
9 Things You Didn’t Know About Angel’s In America’s Justin Kirk
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2023
Benedict Cumberbatch Starring in Limited Series “The 39 Steps” on Netflix
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.