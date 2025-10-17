69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Most people get into the spooky mood and deck out their homes for Halloween in the first two weeks of October so they can enjoy it as long as possible. But if you haven’t yet given your house a haunting makeover, don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to do so.
To help you with that, our Bored Panda team compiled a list of spooktastic homes you might be tempted to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down. But be careful, we wouldn’t want you to lose a finger in there. Muahaha!
#1 Halloween Front Door Ideas That Will Haunt Your Dreams
Image source: zoomer1776, Garden Ideas
#2 Giant Spider Eating Amazon Driver I Made A Few Years Back
I added some fur to the legs this year as they were getting a little worn out.
Image source: Working-Ad-1605
#3 Happy Halloween! From The UK
Image source: che_gaston
#4 Our House Got A Halloween Makeover
Image source: LadyMormont00
#5 It’s Finally Time
Made the large ones from kids’ sleds and foam fabric. The smaller ones are craft store pumpkins, cut up and painted.
Image source: wasnapping
#6 I Made A Giant Spider For My Apartment Complex’s Decorating Contest
The top three were announced today (I made top 3!) with the winner will be announced on Halloween. I worked SO hard on this monster, so although it doesn’t look like much in terms of decor, I really poured my heart into this piece. I’ve never crafted anything to this scale before (it’s approx 8 ft long) and I’m super proud of how she turned out. It took many hours and long nights to get her finished in time.
Image source: SiggaSunsinger
#7 Kraken House
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Ok, This Is Hilarious. A Perfect And Unique Halloween Decoration
Image source: Fat13Cat
#9 My Husband Posted A Picture Of The Sanderson Sisters From Our Hocus Pocus Decorations Last Week. Here Is The Rest Of The Display
Image source: alekzandra
#10 Witching Hour
Image source: taelerd_homes
#11 First Year We’ve Run Out Of Candy
Image source: SpitfireJ_81
#12 Simple But Effective Halloween Decor
Image source: 911_reddit, reddit.com
#13 Although He’s Not Vintage, I’m Still Loving Our Most Recent Addition To Our Halloween Decor! My Boys Still Haven’t Named Him Yet….
Image source: dkvintiques_n_more
#14 When Your Halloween Decor Is As Extreme As Your Wreaths
Image source: grimwreath
#15 This Was Just Awesome
Image source: k8thawk
#16 I Present To You My Wall Hanger Demon
Image source: the_critical_tater
#17 Yard Haunt
Image source: kyle_sos
#18 Reaper Like Character I Made This Year Is Up
Image source: Working-Ad-1605
#19 Best Halloween Decorations Ever
Image source: SamoFanan
#20 Witch Way To The Spooky House Party?
Image source: Chance_the_Author
#21 Cousin Eddie Halloween Decoration
Image source: HalloweenLover7
#22 Just Got My Halloween Decorations Up, I Tried To Have Each Of The Skeletons Tell Their Own Little Story
Image source: Zeta_Crossfire
#23 More Halloween Decorations
Image source: ONekosama
#24 My Peeking Clown
Image source: the.garagebuddy
#25 Shelby Spider
Image source: cespookyhouse
#26 Flying Evil Spirits
Image source: kevinbyrne773
#27 I’m Telling You, Brother, It’s A Frightful Sight For What Goes On Halloween Night
Image source: thehauntnextdoor
#28 Experimenting With Shadows. First Draft My Shadow Werewolf Turned Out Better Than I Expected
Image source: BananasLobster
#29 September 13th And Salem, Massachusetts Is Ready For Halloween
Image source: True_Warning_7272
#30 My First Halloween In My First House
I found out my offer was accepted on my house on Halloween 2023, and I closed in November, so this year was my first Halloween at my first house. And it was everything I wanted! We had between 1300-1400 trick-or-treaters. The whole neighborhood goes all out. It was Halloween heaven. I’m already trying to figure out how to make next year even better.
Image source: StrangenessAndCharm5
#31 2024 Porch Photo
“Plague Witch” (left) and various other heads, pumpkins, and a couple of quickly thrown together sheet ghosts on the porch.
Image source: Bucky1169
#32 The Shining Theme
Every year, I do a different theme. This year was The Shining.
Image source: Working_Fortune8224
#33 My Friend Uploaded This To Her Facebook, Figured It Belonged Here. “Best Halloween Decorations”
Image source: Jorogasm
#34 The Only Way To Do Halloween
Image source: LilPrincesskitty
#35 Halloween Outdoor Decoration Sure To Make Everyone Look Twice Before Coming To Your Front Door
Image source: kershia.reads
#36 Time To Set Up The Halloween Decorations Outside
Image source: the.boy.momx3
#37 It’s That Time Of Year
Image source: the_elbridge_haunt
#38 Cool Halloween Display
Image source: jilly2786
#39 The 12ft Mummy Was A Hit And We Had Plenty Of People Come By And I Scared A Good Number Of Them
Image source: truely_crazy
#40 Neighbors Put Up Halloween Decor That Looks Suspiciously Similar To Me And My Wife
Image source: letouxftw
#41 Halloween Display In My Area
Image source: guardianofsplendor
#42 My Porch/Yard This Halloween Season
Image source: mirandaatha
#43 My Mom And I Decorated Every Halloween When I Was A Kid. After Years Apart, We Teamed Up To Make This Spooky Gothic Entry To My Apartment
Image source: Full-Hat-5879
#44 Ready For Halloween (Day vs. Night)
Image source: dax522
#45 My Halloween Monster House From The Last Two Years
Image source: Careful_Strain_8027
#46 Going For 300 This Year… 230 And Counting
Image source: TarantulaFarmer
#47 My Parent’s House At Halloween
Image source: jennifer_m13
#48 I Think We’re Done
Image source: dawnamarieo
#49 Almost Finished Decorating Today
Image source: BaphometBee
#50 Halloween 2024 At No.27
Image source: making27ahome
#51 Inspired By Pottsfield/Ep. 2 – My House’s Halloween Decorations This Year
Image source: fishkeeper1012
#52 Our Front Porch Decor (So Far)
Image source: imarebelpilot
#53 I Walked About Four Miles Around The Upper East Side Yesterday In Search Of Halloween Decorations
Image source: skaufman4050
#54 Ready To Make The Neighbours Stop And Stare
Image source: tsun_lighting
#55 A Spooky Vibe
Image source: oninitiative
#56 Project Took A Little More Work Than I Expected But So Thrilled With Outcome
Image source: cckinsler
#57 We Finally Got The Yard Turned On For The First Time This Week
Image source: jackulascastle
#58 It’s Still Warm Out, But We’re Getting Somewhere
Image source: the_elbridge_haunt
#59 Our Last House We Visited Was Forbidden Playground
Image source: bat_queen_ella
#60 Halloween Magic
Image source: pumpkinqueenlizzie
#61 Well… I Bought The World’s Largest Halloween Decoration
Image source: Pilsberry22
#62 I Decorated The Turret In My Apartment A Few Years Ago
Image source: otterlydevastated
#63 Apartment Halloween Decorations
We live in a small, 1-bedroom apartment, but I try not to let that stop me from enjoying Halloween.
Image source: Cheetohead666
#64 Our Halloween Decorations The Year
Image source: Artistic_Owl_4621
#65 Outdoor Halloween Decoration For The Greatest Pleasure Of Young And Old
Image source: woweventsparis
#66 Mini Meat Market
Image source: anyreasontoparty
#67 Halloween Is Up
Image source: its.me.sara.e
#68 Little Outdoor Witches
Image source: cozyoncottoncreek
#69 Billy And The Others
Image source: palmeravenuehaunt
Follow Us