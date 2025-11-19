30 People Reveal The Most Terrifying Thing They Know Exists

Ghosts and monsters might give us a scare, but real life has its own horrors, and they’re often much harder to escape.
Redditors recently shared what they believe are the most terrifying things that actually exist. From devastating diseases and mental health struggles to the threat of nuclear war, their answers paint a chilling picture of the fears that keep us up at night.
You’ll find their most haunting picks below—and who knows, you might even want to add your own.
#1
Alzheimer’s.
namdor:
Knowing that it is eating the memories, emotions, personality, body, and life of someone you love is brutal. It is so dark and terrifying not knowing how many years the shell of a body will live, while the person inside is gone.
#2
Anti-vaxxers.
#3
Human traffickers. No sense of morality and atrocious humans.
IndelibleIguana:
Pretty much one of the worst crimes that exist.
#4
Dictators that think they just can bust into any sovereign country and claim it.
It scary, it causes death and destruction and is generally bad for the mental health of all involved.
#5
‘The sin of empathy’ being a literal thing people live by like wtaf.
#6
The banality of evil. Good German citizens that rounded up Jews and put them in concentration camps. Put little babies in the gas Chambers. Hung people on meat hooks while they were still alive and cut their guts out while taking notes. Scientist that put them in freezing ice water to gain statistical data on how long it took to freeze to death. American college students that were willing to administer 450 volt shocks to unseen scientific experiment subjects as long as somebody else took responsibility. Don’t think it can’t happen here because it’s about to.
#7
Working until you die.
#8
A few handful of Super Rich people we probably never heard of who are pulling and manipulating the strings of the masses. Who control everything. It’s a spooky thought in my opinion.
#9
A sh**load of nuclear weapons, mostly in the hands of man children.
#10
Locked in Syndrome (LIS) basically you have total body paralysis but you have all your normal cognitive abilities. It’s basically a waking nightmare where you can’t move but you can feel and process everything like you normally would. It’s a big bag of no thanks.
#11
Environmental collapse. Entirely preventable but being ignored or refuted so that a group of rich men can keep their power.
#12
War.
#13
Sinkholes. I often think about that guy that was in bed when a sinkhole opened up and swallowed him. His brother could hear his screams but could do nothing to help.
#14
Cancer. I lost a loved one to this disease. I lived with her screaming in pain 24 hours a day, for 6 months. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, not even the most evil human being.
#15
Rett syndrome. You have a daughter, she does great and is developing normally until about 6-12 months. And then her development slows. Your pediatrician is reassuring, everyone develops differently so you are okay with it. But then it progresses…she loses skills she already had. No longer speaks any words, starts having tremors and spasticity and loses purposeful movement and may start developing breathing issues or apnea. Then the seizures start. Despite maximal treatment of the symptoms there is no cure. Your previously healthy daughter is now likely unable to walk, care for herself, and can usually barely express herself. She still smiles and looks around and can be cared for well, but won’t ever recover fully. This is her life now, and your life now, and there’s nothing you could have done or can do to fix it.
F**k Rett Syndrome, it’s the f*****g worst.
#16
Knowing that our lives could change for the worse in an instant.
obxtalldude:
Yep – I was having a great summer in 2016 until my Mom got dizzy.
Within a week we found she had a glioblastoma at 75.
From perfect health to a state I wish I could forget in 6 months. I had to hire a team of nurses for hospice after it became too much for me.
Brain cancer is no way to go.
There’s a certain look from Doctors I realized afterwards – they know what’s coming, and know you don’t.
#17
Was a Marine for 6 years and deployed constantly to countries in Asia via naval carriers, there is nothing more terrifying and more humbling than being in the middle of the ocean, ESPECIALLY during the night.
#18
Burning alive. No, not dying in a house fire, when smoke will get you before the flames. But literally dying in flames. Or surviving for a short while with massive burn injuries. Burn injuries are absolutely horrific.
#19
AI
What do we need all of these extra people for when it takes our jobs? We don’t really believe we’re just going to get lucky with a 2 day work week. It’s a beautiful lie like getting complete universal health insurance in the US.
Life is going to get better somehow? We already can’t tell real and fake news. Unbiased journalism is dead. Individualism has become the priority and soon we will be teaching AI everything we know privately.
Closest feeling I ever had to that was being replaced by an intern. I took pride in teaching them my job and wish I knew all of the shortcuts I had told them when I was their age only to be replaced because they would do the tasks for free.
AI is here and people celebrate that s**t at the cost of humanity.
#20
Rabies. The second theres symptoms, chances are, you’re already screwed. Theres only a few known cases of someone surviving rabies without the vaccine, and as of 2016, only 14 people are known to have survived it.
So if you get scratched or bitten by an animal, it’s better to be safe rather than sorry and get it checked out.
#21
Prions.
peridaniel:
Misshapen proteins that, once they get in your brain, cause the proteins in your brain to deform too. basically, something that malforms the proteins in your brain until the cells in it die. if you’ve ever heard of mad cow disease, that’s a well known prion disease.
and since it’s a protein rather than any organism, there’s nothing that can be done about it once you have a prion disease. once you’re diagnosed, it’s just a ticking clock as your brain degenerates.
#22
Predatory humans.
#23
That group chat that had 70,000 men in it talking about assaulting their mothers/sisters/wives.
#24
Mental health issues.
#25
Suffocation.
The starving of oxygen is one experience that scares even those without a functioning amygdala in their brain (the part that regulates emotions such as fear).
And those are the most fearless people of us all.
#26
Antibiotic resistant superbugs.
F******n_Ad9356:
Agreed. If they accidentally release some super secure antibiotics, that could be game over. Bacteria mutates rapidly and can become resistant to all our antibiotics. It’s just a matter of time. Eventually we will run out.
#27
The fact that brain eating amoeba exists in warm freshwater lakes keeps me up at night.
Agreeable_Cow_7230:
My uncle contracted that. While he was fishing.
#28
Natural disasters. The most we get are monsoons where I live, but I would never live where tornados or hurricanes could happen. Scares the hell out of me thinking about it.
#29
The cartel💀 the government can’t even stop it, Mexico is infested with gang violence and d**g members. El Salvador got lucky to manage the danger in their country and had strong enforcement but Mexico has been going down a s**t path.
#30
Fatal familial insomnia.
