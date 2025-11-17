50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

From text messages to e-mails and annoying calls, we’ve all received attention from scammers. It is a slimy business that tries to weasel money out from people. It’s becoming a real problem as scammers prepare more and more sophisticated shams, going into fields like investment, tech support, foreign money exchange, or bogus debts.
Luckily, not all people get caught up in scammers’ lies and sometimes even manage to troll them. We’ve gathered the funniest new instances when people caught scammers off guard and verbally destroyed them. So check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones.
#1 I Found This And I Hope It Can Lead To More Shenanigans With Scammers
Image source: Empoleon_Master
#2 The Person Who Had To Let A Scammer Down Easy
Image source: volcrasgf
#3 Funniest Scam I’ve Ever Gotten
Image source: S-S_Snatcher
#4 Found In Tumblr
Image source: Bitter_Jaguar_7914
#5 First Time Ever Interacting With A Scammer, Me And My GF Had A Laugh
Image source: Decaying_mushroom
#6 Spent 4 Days Talking To A Scammer, Pretending To Make A Payment And Sending Him Fake Screenshots, Getting His Hopes Up But It Ending In Confusion. After The 10th Zelle Account He Send Me To “Try Out”, I Told Him I Got A Weird Error. He Asked Me To Screenshot It For Him. I Sent Him This Lol :
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Felt Like Messing With A Spammer
Image source: Jolly_Conflict
#8 The Person Who Made Their Demands To A Scammer Very, Very Clear
Image source: heybramson
#9 I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?
Image source: RealRoosterhoot
#10 And Now We Wait
Image source: babysummerbreeze27
#11 I Hit The Video Call Button On Messenger And They Answered
Image source: tk083
#12 Someone Pretending To Be The Chair Of My Department Tried To Scam Me. Did I Do This Right?
Image source: DorsaAmir
#13 Bait Not Taken
Image source: RealRoosterhoot
#14 Sorry, First Post. But Had To Share
Image source: wanax2
#15 Special Item For Ebay Scammers
Image source: reddit.com
#16 A Little Something That I Whipped Up In Photoshop To Leave Them Scratching Their Heads
Image source: BasicSpidertron
#17 Tricked A Scammer Into Doxxing Himself
Image source: milli0nairez
#18 Me -1 Scammer -0
Image source: simbapiptomlittle
#19 Scammer Dips His Toe Into Human Trafficking
Image source: MrRenegade911
#20 Why Are These Guys So Dumb Some Times? He Dead A*s Answered My Video Call Like A Noob
Image source: reddit.com
#21 The Person Who Let A Scammer Know Exactly How They Do Business
Image source: The_Scooter_Boy
#22 My First One, How Did I Do?!
Image source: Sizman19
#23 I Told A Scammer He Had To Fill This Out Before I Could Send Him Money. Effort Put In: Na
Image source: LegitimateSpring
#24 A Nigerian Grandma
Image source: bubrubb13
#25 I Think I Have Come On Too Strong
Image source: burlybuhda
#26 The Person Who Pointed Out The One Little Detail A Scammer Missed
Image source: karynvalentinax
#27 The Person Who Hit A Scammer With A Scam Of Their Own
Image source: bloggospow
#28 Learn The Script, Break The Script
Image source: SVCLIII
#29 The Person Who Gave A Brutally Honest Update On Their Family To A Scammer
Image source: mikeleake
#30 The Person Who Had To Break The Unfortunate News About Cindy To A Scammer
Image source: elastic_music
#31 Confused Scammer Had To Start The Script Over
Image source: Chernobylpu
#32 Free Wine
Image source: supernovameagan
#33 The Person Who Was Brutally Honest With A Scammer
Image source: piperdoon2
#34 The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Sign Up A Scammer For Some Helpful Updates
Image source: moonshinemarsh
#35 Tired Of These Text Scammers
Image source: scr1mblo
#36 Perfect
Image source: baldcarlos236
#37 The Person Who Met Their Mortal Enemy
Image source: direngay
#38 No Hate Speech On Coach Nicole’s Team! (Never Heard Back After This Lol)
Image source: monsterhighbaby
#39 I’mma Go Buy Milk Now
Image source: CT-6009
#40 I Am Not Happy
Image source: occamsracer
#41 The Person Who Evoked The Wrath Of God From A Scammer
Image source: QlVID
#42 Hit Em With The Uno Reverse
Image source: RandomGuyLurking
#43 I Gave A Scammer Another Scammers Phone Number. I Just Wish I Could Have Heard The Call
Image source: TheNoilSoil
#44 Fake Id I Used To Bait Out Address And Bank Info
Got an email from “The Illuminati” asking me to buy a membership card. Using the Dwight persona, I managed to bait out a name and address in Massachusetts, as well as one bank account’s information. This has all been forwarded to the authorities. I frustrated the scammers greatly by consistently failing to complete their payment instructions. They gave up in anger after seeing screenshots of me “redeeming” $1,250 worth of Steam gift cards.
Image source: weinsteinjin
#45 A Small English Lesson
Image source: Fernxtwo
#46 After Having 3hours Of Useless Conversation I Finally Could Use This Picture :)
Image source: thelacustre
#47 Gotteem
Image source: NaPkINmeme
#48 The Person Who Wrote A New Mission: Impossible Script With An Unknowing Scammer
Image source: DavidAugust
#49 The Person Who Requested The Secret Scammer Code
Image source: LOrangeMusic
#50 When The Scammer Adds You To A Group Chat 😮💨
Image source: emalikc
Follow Us