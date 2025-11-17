50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

From text messages to e-mails and annoying calls, we’ve all received attention from scammers. It is a slimy business that tries to weasel money out from people. It’s becoming a real problem as scammers prepare more and more sophisticated shams, going into fields like investment, tech support, foreign money exchange, or bogus debts.

Luckily, not all people get caught up in scammers’ lies and sometimes even manage to troll them. We’ve gathered the funniest new instances when people caught scammers off guard and verbally destroyed them. So check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones.

#1 I Found This And I Hope It Can Lead To More Shenanigans With Scammers

Image source: Empoleon_Master

#2 The Person Who Had To Let A Scammer Down Easy

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: volcrasgf

#3 Funniest Scam I’ve Ever Gotten

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: S-S_Snatcher

#4 Found In Tumblr

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: Bitter_Jaguar_7914

#5 First Time Ever Interacting With A Scammer, Me And My GF Had A Laugh

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: Decaying_mushroom

#6 Spent 4 Days Talking To A Scammer, Pretending To Make A Payment And Sending Him Fake Screenshots, Getting His Hopes Up But It Ending In Confusion. After The 10th Zelle Account He Send Me To “Try Out”, I Told Him I Got A Weird Error. He Asked Me To Screenshot It For Him. I Sent Him This Lol :

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Felt Like Messing With A Spammer

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: Jolly_Conflict

#8 The Person Who Made Their Demands To A Scammer Very, Very Clear

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: heybramson

#9 I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: RealRoosterhoot

#10 And Now We Wait

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: babysummerbreeze27

#11 I Hit The Video Call Button On Messenger And They Answered

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: tk083

#12 Someone Pretending To Be The Chair Of My Department Tried To Scam Me. Did I Do This Right?

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: DorsaAmir

#13 Bait Not Taken

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: RealRoosterhoot

#14 Sorry, First Post. But Had To Share

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: wanax2

#15 Special Item For Ebay Scammers

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: reddit.com

#16 A Little Something That I Whipped Up In Photoshop To Leave Them Scratching Their Heads

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: BasicSpidertron

#17 Tricked A Scammer Into Doxxing Himself

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: milli0nairez

#18 Me -1 Scammer -0

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: simbapiptomlittle

#19 Scammer Dips His Toe Into Human Trafficking

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: MrRenegade911

#20 Why Are These Guys So Dumb Some Times? He Dead A*s Answered My Video Call Like A Noob

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: reddit.com

#21 The Person Who Let A Scammer Know Exactly How They Do Business

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: The_Scooter_Boy

#22 My First One, How Did I Do?!

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: Sizman19

#23 I Told A Scammer He Had To Fill This Out Before I Could Send Him Money. Effort Put In: Na

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: LegitimateSpring

#24 A Nigerian Grandma

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: bubrubb13

#25 I Think I Have Come On Too Strong

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: burlybuhda

#26 The Person Who Pointed Out The One Little Detail A Scammer Missed

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: karynvalentinax

#27 The Person Who Hit A Scammer With A Scam Of Their Own

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: bloggospow

#28 Learn The Script, Break The Script

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: SVCLIII

#29 The Person Who Gave A Brutally Honest Update On Their Family To A Scammer

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: mikeleake

#30 The Person Who Had To Break The Unfortunate News About Cindy To A Scammer

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: elastic_music

#31 Confused Scammer Had To Start The Script Over

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: Chernobylpu

#32 Free Wine

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: supernovameagan

#33 The Person Who Was Brutally Honest With A Scammer

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: piperdoon2

#34 The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Sign Up A Scammer For Some Helpful Updates

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: moonshinemarsh

#35 Tired Of These Text Scammers

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: scr1mblo

#36 Perfect

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: baldcarlos236

#37 The Person Who Met Their Mortal Enemy

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: direngay

#38 No Hate Speech On Coach Nicole’s Team! (Never Heard Back After This Lol)

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: monsterhighbaby

#39 I’mma Go Buy Milk Now

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: CT-6009

#40 I Am Not Happy

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: occamsracer

#41 The Person Who Evoked The Wrath Of God From A Scammer

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: QlVID

#42 Hit Em With The Uno Reverse

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: RandomGuyLurking

#43 I Gave A Scammer Another Scammers Phone Number. I Just Wish I Could Have Heard The Call

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: TheNoilSoil

#44 Fake Id I Used To Bait Out Address And Bank Info

Got an email from “The Illuminati” asking me to buy a membership card. Using the Dwight persona, I managed to bait out a name and address in Massachusetts, as well as one bank account’s information. This has all been forwarded to the authorities. I frustrated the scammers greatly by consistently failing to complete their payment instructions. They gave up in anger after seeing screenshots of me “redeeming” $1,250 worth of Steam gift cards.

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: weinsteinjin

#45 A Small English Lesson

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: Fernxtwo

#46 After Having 3hours Of Useless Conversation I Finally Could Use This Picture :)

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: thelacustre

#47 Gotteem

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: NaPkINmeme

#48 The Person Who Wrote A New Mission: Impossible Script With An Unknowing Scammer

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: DavidAugust

#49 The Person Who Requested The Secret Scammer Code

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: LOrangeMusic

#50 When The Scammer Adds You To A Group Chat 😮‍💨

50 Scammers Who Got Baited And ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off

Image source: emalikc

