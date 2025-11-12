I Take Pictures Of Soap Bubbles That Freeze While Flying

by

I live with my family in the woods in the north of Sweden. As soon as the temperature drops below a minus 15 degrees Celsius you will find me and my four year old daughter outside blowing soap bubbles.

She discovered that the bubbles are freezing whilst flying when she was outside playing in the cold. She asked me to take some pictures because she thinks that they are looking like unique diamonds floating around her.

It has to be colder than a minus 15 degrees (colder is better). You need a clear, sunny sky with just enough wind to keep the bubbles long enough in the air but not to much wind otherwise they are gone.

I do not consider myself a very talented photographer but living in an area where this rare weather conditions can appear once or twice a year gives me the opportunity to capture this phenomenon.

