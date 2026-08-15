“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

by

Apart from financial loss, getting scammed brings about a profound mental toll. Victims typically go through bouts of shame and self-blame, while also dealing with anxiety and depression in worse cases. 

So there’s always a deep sense of secondhand satisfaction upon seeing someone fight back, even get one over these fraudsters. That’s what the Scambait subreddit is for, and it has garnered quite a following for doing the Lord’s work of shaming these crooked con artists.

We’ve collected some of the best posts from the page for your feel-good entertainment today. Enjoy!

#1 I Have Way To Much Time On My Hands

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Perfectlyimperfect42

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

#2 Been Getting Alot Of Text Scams Lately. Decided To Jave Fun With Them

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Sofado77

#3 He Blocked Me

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Maerialist

One of the questions you may ask when reading or hearing about scammers at work is probably something like, “How could a person be this cruel and cold-hearted towards another human being?” 

According to Florida expungement lawyer and Miami-Dade County Assistant Public Defender Attorney David Weisselberger, financial desperation is the most common reason.

#4 Gave This One The Gift Of Knowledge

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: SKeptical230

#5 When The Scammer Adds You To A Group Chat

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: emalikc

#6 Online

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Dinoking627286383

“Most were under financial pressure, and the scheme became the option they reached for,” Weisselberger tells Bored Panda. “A first attempt sometimes worked, and the shame that should have stopped a second attempt had already faded by the time they tried again. Desperation lowers the bar for what someone is willing to try.”

#7 Thought This Would Be Funny

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Invaderchris9001

#8 My First One! Am I Off To A Good Start?

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#9 For When You Don’t Have The Time To Scambait For Yourself

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: ben_jamin_h

One sinister thing about scammers is that many of them may see no wrong in what they’re doing. According to clinical psychologist and attorney Dr. Lisa Strohman, it is one of the ways they can carry on with their schemes. 

“They rationalize their actions to avoid feeling guilty and justify their behavior because others are scamming also. Some scammers even convince themselves that their victims can afford to lose the money that they are being scammed out of,” she said.

#10 Got This Text Today, Had To Share My Response

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Zetnas

#11 Scammer Shooting Their Shot

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: shawn-dumas

#12 Enjoyed This One

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: RealRoosterhoot

In order for a scam to work, these con artists must play on their victim’s emotions. They exploit trust, fear, authority, and urgency. Dr. Strohman says that while a dark triad personality best fits the role, the impersonal nature of online and telephone scams, in particular, can embolden them.

#13 Didn’t Last Long

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: RealRoosterhoot

#14 A Tragic Tale Of Unrequited Love And The Corruptive Influence Of Capitalism

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: bananaleaftea

#15 I Tried To Scam The Scammer

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: jdcortereal

“The perpetrator is at a distance from the impact of their actions, and the ‘victim’ is anonymous,” Dr. Strohman explained. “There is no personal contact or subsequent face-to-face meeting, which means that the normal constraints on behavior, including the empathic braking that would stop a person from directly harming another in their presence, are removed.”

#16 I’mma Go Buy Milk Now

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: CT-6009

#17 She Took It Well I Guess

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Geeblehoppin

#18 Funni 2

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Music2420

Many who fall for scams consider themselves street-smart, adding insult to injury. This is why Dr. Strohman’s number-one tip is to make time to think before taking action. 

She also shared some effective responses when something feels off, beginning with calling off the conversation to investigate the claim and using a separate web browser to verify websites.

#19 Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But I Had Fun

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: chatme-yourboobs

#20 Becoming A Scammer’s Worst Nightmare With Chatgpt

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: j4yc3mw

#21 Well This Shut Them Up!

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: santafen

Dr. Strohman’s second tip is to verify the message through a second channel, like a family member. She strongly discourages using the same contact information provided in the original message. 

“Purchase some time by saying out loud, ‘I need 24 hours,’” she advised. “This gives you time to think through the process and research the other party.”

#22 The Struggle Is Real!

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: melroseknows

#23 Turned The Tables

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: The_Silk34

#24 Glory To Arstotzka!

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: lidzardqueen

Dr. Strohman also gave some warning signs that warrant immediate disengagement. Among them are demands for payments via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency; demands for secrecy and for transferring conversations to a private channel; and, most obviously, emotional pressure. 

#25 Scammer Asks How They Can Prove That They Aren’t A Scammer

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: mondaynightsucked

#26 You Can Call Me The Lizard Queen

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: mondaynightsucked

#27 If I Didn’t Have To Work My Day-Job This Would’ve Gone On A Lot Longer

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: CookieOmNomster

#28 Pig Butcher Scam Yet Again

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Deputydan791

#29 Scam Bait
“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#30 Scammer Meets Lord Farquaad, Lov Story For The Ages

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: DisMyLik8thAccount

#31 I Swear I Know Them From Somewhere

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Bartholomewtwo

#32 Not Sure If I Handled This Wrong Number Scam Correctly

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: ultimateWave

#33 It Is Only Ok If They Do It

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: weishen8328

#34 Scammer Engages With The Complete Works Of Shakespeare

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: xarvox

#35 Scammer Pretends To Be A Guy I “Know” On Facebook. I Take Him For A Ride

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: lordjakir

#36 “I Will Report You To The Ig”

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: tornow1500

#37 My First Time Scambaiting! (I’ll Get Better In The Future Haha)

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: anonymous_anchovy

#38 Dumb Travel Scammer Clicked My Link The Link Was A Ip Grabber And A Rickroll In One

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Tiny_Avocado_3187

#39 Scammer Gets Mad !!

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: dumbone95

#40 Silly Scammer On Instagram

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Arthao_Lysander

#41 The Type Of Fun I Like To Have With The “Wrong Number” Scammers Who Text Me

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: SPECTRE-Agent-No-13

#42 Never Responded, Wonder Why

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: AZsonny

#43 Caught A Drug Deal Scammer Here On Reddit. I Hit Him With Ligma Balls And Deez Nuts

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Famous_Horse_Breeder

#44 Okay Mr. ‘Brian Gerritsen’….

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: BipoNN

#45 I’m On It!

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: WAworker

#46 Always A Good Time Trying To Sell My Stuff On Marketplace…

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: JustinJuice19

#47 She Got So Flustered She Forgot To Translate

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: walshc001

#48 I Broke Their Brain

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: kyron81505180

#49 It Really Screws With The “Mistaken Identity” Scammers If You Claim To Be Who They “Misstook You For”

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: misconfig_exe

#50 Been Getting Text Messages For Years Asking Me To Sell A Home I Have Never Owned. And I’m Sure Tomorrow Morning I’ll Get Another One Asking Why I’m Not At The Property

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: RevivedMisanthropy

#51 Lovely Paradox

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Halflife37

#52 Awaiting A Response. Fingers Crossed

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: zomagus

#53 Fun With Wrong # Scam

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Deputydan791

#54 Rookie Move, Brandon!

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: StillbornTartare

#55 Short But Sweet Phone Number Is Attached If You Want To Screw With Them

“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Image source: Geeblehoppin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
90 Examples Of People So Consumed By Hustle Culture They Lose Touch With Real Life (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
30 Wisdom Quotes To Help You Find Answers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Your “I Gotta Get Out Of Here” Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
40 Adorable Black Kitties That Bring Love Instead Of Misfortune
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share How You Messed With The School Computers (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Thinks He Can Get Away With Scamming Someone Without Consequences, Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025