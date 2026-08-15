“Rookie Move”: 55 Times Scammers Messed With The Wrong Person, And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)

Apart from financial loss, getting scammed brings about a profound mental toll. Victims typically go through bouts of shame and self-blame, while also dealing with anxiety and depression in worse cases.
So there’s always a deep sense of secondhand satisfaction upon seeing someone fight back, even get one over these fraudsters. That’s what the Scambait subreddit is for, and it has garnered quite a following for doing the Lord’s work of shaming these crooked con artists.
We’ve collected some of the best posts from the page for your feel-good entertainment today. Enjoy!
#1 I Have Way To Much Time On My Hands
Image source: Perfectlyimperfect42
#2 Been Getting Alot Of Text Scams Lately. Decided To Jave Fun With Them
Image source: Sofado77
#3 He Blocked Me
Image source: Maerialist
One of the questions you may ask when reading or hearing about scammers at work is probably something like, “How could a person be this cruel and cold-hearted towards another human being?”
According to Florida expungement lawyer and Miami-Dade County Assistant Public Defender Attorney David Weisselberger, financial desperation is the most common reason.
#4 Gave This One The Gift Of Knowledge
Image source: SKeptical230
#5 When The Scammer Adds You To A Group Chat
Image source: emalikc
#6 Online
Image source: Dinoking627286383
“Most were under financial pressure, and the scheme became the option they reached for,” Weisselberger tells Bored Panda. “A first attempt sometimes worked, and the shame that should have stopped a second attempt had already faded by the time they tried again. Desperation lowers the bar for what someone is willing to try.”
#7 Thought This Would Be Funny
Image source: Invaderchris9001
#8 My First One! Am I Off To A Good Start?
Image source: anon
#9 For When You Don’t Have The Time To Scambait For Yourself
Image source: ben_jamin_h
One sinister thing about scammers is that many of them may see no wrong in what they’re doing. According to clinical psychologist and attorney Dr. Lisa Strohman, it is one of the ways they can carry on with their schemes.
“They rationalize their actions to avoid feeling guilty and justify their behavior because others are scamming also. Some scammers even convince themselves that their victims can afford to lose the money that they are being scammed out of,” she said.
#10 Got This Text Today, Had To Share My Response
Image source: Zetnas
#11 Scammer Shooting Their Shot
Image source: shawn-dumas
#12 Enjoyed This One
Image source: RealRoosterhoot
In order for a scam to work, these con artists must play on their victim’s emotions. They exploit trust, fear, authority, and urgency. Dr. Strohman says that while a dark triad personality best fits the role, the impersonal nature of online and telephone scams, in particular, can embolden them.
#13 Didn’t Last Long
Image source: RealRoosterhoot
#14 A Tragic Tale Of Unrequited Love And The Corruptive Influence Of Capitalism
Image source: bananaleaftea
#15 I Tried To Scam The Scammer
Image source: jdcortereal
“The perpetrator is at a distance from the impact of their actions, and the ‘victim’ is anonymous,” Dr. Strohman explained. “There is no personal contact or subsequent face-to-face meeting, which means that the normal constraints on behavior, including the empathic braking that would stop a person from directly harming another in their presence, are removed.”
#16 I’mma Go Buy Milk Now
Image source: CT-6009
#17 She Took It Well I Guess
Image source: Geeblehoppin
#18 Funni 2
Image source: Otherwise_Music2420
Many who fall for scams consider themselves street-smart, adding insult to injury. This is why Dr. Strohman’s number-one tip is to make time to think before taking action.
She also shared some effective responses when something feels off, beginning with calling off the conversation to investigate the claim and using a separate web browser to verify websites.
#19 Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But I Had Fun
Image source: chatme-yourboobs
#20 Becoming A Scammer’s Worst Nightmare With Chatgpt
Image source: j4yc3mw
#21 Well This Shut Them Up!
Image source: santafen
Dr. Strohman’s second tip is to verify the message through a second channel, like a family member. She strongly discourages using the same contact information provided in the original message.
“Purchase some time by saying out loud, ‘I need 24 hours,’” she advised. “This gives you time to think through the process and research the other party.”
#22 The Struggle Is Real!
Image source: melroseknows
#23 Turned The Tables
Image source: The_Silk34
#24 Glory To Arstotzka!
Image source: lidzardqueen
Dr. Strohman also gave some warning signs that warrant immediate disengagement. Among them are demands for payments via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency; demands for secrecy and for transferring conversations to a private channel; and, most obviously, emotional pressure.
#25 Scammer Asks How They Can Prove That They Aren’t A Scammer
Image source: mondaynightsucked
#26 You Can Call Me The Lizard Queen
Image source: mondaynightsucked
#27 If I Didn’t Have To Work My Day-Job This Would’ve Gone On A Lot Longer
Image source: CookieOmNomster
#28 Pig Butcher Scam Yet Again
Image source: Deputydan791
#29 Scam Bait
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#30 Scammer Meets Lord Farquaad, Lov Story For The Ages
Image source: DisMyLik8thAccount
#31 I Swear I Know Them From Somewhere
Image source: Bartholomewtwo
#32 Not Sure If I Handled This Wrong Number Scam Correctly
Image source: ultimateWave
#33 It Is Only Ok If They Do It
Image source: weishen8328
#34 Scammer Engages With The Complete Works Of Shakespeare
Image source: xarvox
#35 Scammer Pretends To Be A Guy I “Know” On Facebook. I Take Him For A Ride
Image source: lordjakir
#36 “I Will Report You To The Ig”
Image source: tornow1500
#37 My First Time Scambaiting! (I’ll Get Better In The Future Haha)
Image source: anonymous_anchovy
#38 Dumb Travel Scammer Clicked My Link The Link Was A Ip Grabber And A Rickroll In One
Image source: Tiny_Avocado_3187
#39 Scammer Gets Mad !!
Image source: dumbone95
#40 Silly Scammer On Instagram
Image source: Arthao_Lysander
#41 The Type Of Fun I Like To Have With The “Wrong Number” Scammers Who Text Me
Image source: SPECTRE-Agent-No-13
#42 Never Responded, Wonder Why
Image source: AZsonny
#43 Caught A Drug Deal Scammer Here On Reddit. I Hit Him With Ligma Balls And Deez Nuts
Image source: Famous_Horse_Breeder
#44 Okay Mr. ‘Brian Gerritsen’….
Image source: BipoNN
#45 I’m On It!
Image source: WAworker
#46 Always A Good Time Trying To Sell My Stuff On Marketplace…
Image source: JustinJuice19
#47 She Got So Flustered She Forgot To Translate
Image source: walshc001
#48 I Broke Their Brain
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#49 It Really Screws With The “Mistaken Identity” Scammers If You Claim To Be Who They “Misstook You For”
Image source: misconfig_exe
#50 Been Getting Text Messages For Years Asking Me To Sell A Home I Have Never Owned. And I’m Sure Tomorrow Morning I’ll Get Another One Asking Why I’m Not At The Property
Image source: RevivedMisanthropy
#51 Lovely Paradox
Image source: Halflife37
#52 Awaiting A Response. Fingers Crossed
Image source: zomagus
#53 Fun With Wrong # Scam
Image source: Deputydan791
#54 Rookie Move, Brandon!
Image source: StillbornTartare
#55 Short But Sweet Phone Number Is Attached If You Want To Screw With Them
Image source: Geeblehoppin
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