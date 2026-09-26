49 Insults So Clever You Almost Have To Respect The Person Who Said Them

Roasting is a skill that doesn’t come naturally to everyone. And no, we’re not talking about grilling meat and potatoes; we’re talking about the kind of roasting that scorches a person’s ego. Some people are far too kind to create an excellent insult, while others don’t have the wit necessary. But every now and then, someone with a sharp tongue and a brilliant mind comes up with an insult so brutal that it goes completely over the head of the subject.
If you’re a connoisseur of eloquently crafted insults, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Threads users have recently been sharing the most clever and cutting digs they have ever heard, so we’ve compiled a list of them below. Enjoy scrolling through these roasts that are on par with Shakespeare, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’ll keep in your pocket for future use!
#1
My favorite from Zelensky’s visit to the White House last year: “You’re raising the volume of your voice, but not the logic in your argument.”
Image source: holagabyacosta, Getty Images
#2
“I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you.”
That was my dad’s favourite.
Image source: positive_yann, LinkedIn Sales Solutions
#3
“You’re impossible to underestimate.”
Image source: teambananabunch, Valeriia Miller
#4
I’m envious of all the people who have never met you.
Image source: shanthesciencenerd, Getty Images
#5
To someone showing off in an obnoxious way: “That’s incredibly impressive to someone who is impressed by those things”.
Image source: jayyamaki, Curated Lifestyle
#6
“Nothing you could do would make me think less of you.”
It’s good because it can also be a compliment.
Image source: andrewmcfarlandcampbell, Thirdman
#7
“You’re not right, you’re simply convinced”.
Image source: gitoffmahlawn, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#8
I have neither the time, nor the crayons, to explain this to you.
Image source: ted1733, photoroyalty
#9
I once had a coworker ask why I talked to him like he was stupid. I looked him in the eye and asked “why do you talk to me like you’re stupid?”
Image source: twerkulesdeluxe, Mikhail Nilov
#10
“There’s no beginning to your talents”.
– Clive Anderson to Jeffrey Archer.
Image source: vanamonde, Drazen Zigic
#11
You’d be out of your depth in a puddle.
Image source: tonyloftis, garetsworkshop
#12
“Confidence is key, but misplaced.”
Image source: _auroreal_, rawpixel.com
#13
“I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.”
Image source: jonathanthetutor, magnific
#14
“you rotate the square in Tetris, don’t you?”
Image source: roxyheartpirate, Patrick Kuo
#15
“As an outsider, what are your thoughts on intelligence?”
Image source: danielle_pariseau, seventyfour
#16
“I can see how that makes sense to you”.
Image source: meshhher
#17
“It’s nice that you’re committed to your level of understanding.”
“You might be the only person I’ve met that’s reached their full potential.”
“You have the kind of unshakable confidence that usually comes with competence.”
“I admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge.”
“You’ve mastered the tone of authority without the inconvenience of depth.”
“I like how you never let facts get in the way of your opinion.”
“You state the obvious with such a sense of discovery.”
Image source: triggertreats
#18
“Your lack of forethought is truly inspiring.”
Image source: henryfarfsing
#19
My favorite is: I’d challenge you to a battle of wits but I see you are unarmed.
Image source: eignere
#20
He’s a humble man with much to be humble about.
Image source: bcv_hijo
#21
When Anthony Faucci was speaking to Congress, he was constantly saying
“With all due respect (to your expertise)….”
They had no expertise.
They knew it.
He knew it.
Image source: bethmarareads
#22
“I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening.
But this wasn’t it.”
Groucho Marx.
Image source: rodwsmith68
#23
“I cannot deal with you today because you’re a carrot and I’m not a gardener.” (Carrot is Welsh for moron).
Image source: lillithsorvalen
#24
“you’re so blissfully free from the ravages of intelligence”
(from Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits”).
Image source: stacypatrick
#25
“You are the reason they put a list of ingredients on bags of ice.”
Image source: peas_out_progressive
#26
“you are living proof that certainty is not evidence.”
Image source: godless_mom
#27
Logic is putty in your hands.
Image source: thechrisbarron_
#28
One of the greatest lines in Doctor Who: “you’re a classic example of the inverse ratio between the size of the mouth and the size of the brain.”
Image source: kinnemaniac
#29
There is no way an intelligent person can argue against that logic.
Image source: yosemitesam61391
#30
I have nothing to contribute, but it makes me think of the Churchill (?) quote “Tact is the ability to tell someone to go to hell and having them look forward to the journey“.
Image source: oddlyspecificwithaudra
#31
My all-time favorite, from The Last of the Mohicans: “…you are a man of few qualities; but taken as a whole, I was wrong to have thought so highly of you.”
Image source: karenk1023
#32
“Thank you for reminding us how easily things can be misunderstood.” I stole that one from Star Trek
I also like “It must be really freeing to be unburdened by rational thought. I envy you.”
Image source: noxneurotica
#33
“Your confidence does not match your intellect.” Also can be a compliment for an intelligent shy person.
Image source: mattpepper81
#34
“Wisdom has been chasing you, but you have always been faster.”
Image source: divalaci
#35
“My days of not taking you seriously are certainly coming to a middle.”
Image source: chefbrandall
#36
“I admire your dedication to your own limitations.”
Image source: thefullbellyblogger
#37
My favorite: “On the day it rained brains, you had your umbrella open”.
Image source: bruno_jota
#38
I apologize for giving you the impression that I value your opinion.
Image source: carminerauso_realtor
#39
Saw one on here the other day:
“The acoustics in your head must be amazing.”
Image source: pegmelchior
#40
I often use:
– “Knowledge is a dance, but you lack rhythm.”
– “For this battle of knowledge, you chose to show up disarmed.”
– “I am fascinated by your decision making process.”
Image source: gataquadrada
#41
Your teachers handed your tests back to you face down, didn’t they?
Image source: aluminawty
#42
“I am thinking you weren’t burdened with an overabundance of schooling.”
“I have no idea what you’re doing, and that makes two of us.”
“You are increasing the volume of your voice but not the logic of your argument.”
“If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.”
“Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries!”
Image source: mandated_menac3
#43
“Both of your brain cells are up there fighting for 3rd place!”
Image source: incognegro_75
#44
“You have a keen grasp of the obvious.”
Image source: damndidisaythat
#45
“You have a fascinating relationship with nuance. Mostly avoidance.”
“You treat opinions like heirlooms instead of hypotheses.”
“You’re incredibly persuasive… if no one asks follow-up questions.”
Image source: auravibin
#46
I’m gonna steal the one by Bilbo Baggins:
“I don’t know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.”
Image source: silentotto1969
#47
“Wisdom has been chasing you, but you always run faster.”
Image source: kerripepper
#48
“Let me put on my Mr. Rogers sneakers, and we’ll go through this again but much slower.”
Image source: drakenescio
#49
“Your mind is a vast, uncultivated wilderness, untouched by the wearying burdens of reflection.”
“It is truly a marvel how your conscience remains so pristine, preserved as it is by a total lack of use.”
“I envy the tranquility of your soul; it is clearly unburdened by the complexities of an original thought.”
“Your silence would be an act of the highest patriotism, as it would allow the collective wisdom of the room to rise to its natural level.”
≈ Mercy Otis Warren.
Image source: foundingmothermercy
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