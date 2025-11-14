My Dog’s Knee Surgery—Life In Blue

So here’s the story, about a year ago my dog, Korbin, was running to the house from the back yard when he got to the deck he made a strange yelp and started limping. After going to the vet, we were given some medication and sent on our way.
We brought it up again, but the resolution was trying to keep him from playing with his sibling, and lowering activity didn’t help the limp.
Fast forward to this year during his physical; we were told that he had terrible arthritis, and he would need TCL surgery (surgery on the knee). He had torn his MCL and CCL (dog equivalent of ACL) and also had bad arthritis. The vet said, “if we had gotten to it sooner, we could have prevented arthritis. Luckily, the surgery went great, and when he got home, we decided to give him a stuff avocado toy he loves to play with and his jammies to snuggle in.
He’s doing well now, and he finally got his cone off! Still, a bit to go towards healing, but he’s doing great and responding well to the at-home therapy!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
Picture right when Korbin got home from hospital. He was still a bit loopy but was happy to be home
The jammies were so the other dogs wouldn’t lick his surgery point…the cone was so he wouldn’t. He’s much happier now that he’s on a good road to recovery!
Follow Us