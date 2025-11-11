Proud Sausage Dog Poses With Her 6 Tiny Sausages For Maternity Photoshoot

by

Beware, pandas – this will make your hearts melt. Just as you thought maternity photo shoots couldn’t get any cuter… Adorable little tail-waggers started taking over. Remember Lilica – the pregnant dog that proudly displayed her baby bump in a photo shoot? Well now a proud sausage dog mother posed with her six teeny tiny sausages in a maternity photo shoot.

Think it couldn’t get any better? Rejoice! The newborn pups are also wearing colorful tiny knitted hats!

Proud Sausage Dog Poses With Her 6 Tiny Sausages For Maternity Photoshoot

Image credit: Fortitude Press

Proud Sausage Dog Poses With Her 6 Tiny Sausages For Maternity Photoshoot

Image credit: Fortitude Press

Proud Sausage Dog Poses With Her 6 Tiny Sausages For Maternity Photoshoot

Image credit: Fortitude Press

Proud Sausage Dog Poses With Her 6 Tiny Sausages For Maternity Photoshoot

Image credit: Fortitude Press

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
