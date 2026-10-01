This Artist Created 25 Satirical Comics Which Reveal The Ridiculous In Ordinary Situations

Todd Clark’s cartoons rarely stay in one lane. One moment, he’s putting a ridiculous spin on a familiar fairy tale; the next, he’s sending us into an office, a fishing boat, or some other perfectly ordinary setting that suddenly takes an unexpected turn. Clark is perhaps best known as the creator of the long-running syndicated comic strip Lola, which follows its outspoken title character through family life, aging, relationships, pets, and the everyday frustrations that come with them. But his sense of humor has never been limited to a single cast of characters or one particular subject.
Over the years, Clark has also written material for numerous comic strips and created standalone cartoons, giving him even more freedom to follow a joke wherever it leads. Pets, work, relationships, fairy tales, current references, and wonderfully absurd hypothetical situations can all become material. His cartoons have also appeared in publications such as MAD Magazine and The Saturday Evening Post. That range is especially noticeable in the selection below. Even when the scenarios are exaggerated, the humor often starts with something recognizable before veering into something much sillier.
Scroll down to see some of his single-panel cartoons, and let us know which ones were your favorites.
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Image source: Todd Clark
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Image source: Todd Clark
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Image source: Todd Clark
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Image source: Todd Clark
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Image source: Todd Clark
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