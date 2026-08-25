This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

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What if superheroes and other iconic pop culture characters were taken out of their usual storylines and put into more humorous, random, and sometimes completely absurd situations? If you’ve ever wondered what that might look like, the artist behind ‘Pudinawala Comics’ is here to give you an idea.

We’ve previously featured the cartoonist’s takes on movies, games, TV shows, and everyday life, and now we’re back with a fresh collection, this time featuring some of the famous characters most of us know and love.

The references may be familiar, but the punchlines rarely go where you expect them to. Scroll down to check out the artist’s latest comics and enjoy this playful universe where pop culture meets everyday problems. So, without further ado, let’s scroll down and have a laugh together!

More info: Instagram

#1

This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

#2

This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

#15

This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

#16

This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

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This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

#20

This Comic Artist Reimagines Iconic Characters In The Funniest Situations (20 Pics)

Image source: pudinawalacomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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