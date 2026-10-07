66 Clever, Satisfying And Interesting Posts To Keep You Very Entertained

Thinking outside the box doesn’t come naturally to everyone; it’s something you have to practice before it becomes an unconscious skill. That’s why some folks are so good at coming up with ideas, and almost seem like they’re geniuses because of the way they think.
That’s exactly what the posts in this list prove, as it’s full of clever designs and products that someone creative came up with. Fair warning, some of the pictures might blow your mind, or they might spur you on to make something great yourself. Scroll on for inspiration.
#1 A Store Added Shrinkflation Warning Tags Attached To Some Products’ Price Tags
Image source: Robot3k_
#2 Ice Packs That Can Be Used As Plant Food
Image source: bjbyrne
#3 Drinks At The Halloween Party I Went To Yesterday
Image source: Ludibudi
Some people just know how to solve even the most difficult problems, and to us regular folks, they might seem brilliant. According to Socialigence, a platform that helps people develop social and emotional intelligence, being clever is more about focusing on the solution than ruminating on the problem.
They explain that our brains prefer convenience because it’s metabolically less expensive, and since thinking about the past is familiar and requires less effort, we usually stay in that frame of mind. On the other hand, coming up with a solution is much more energy-intensive, and most folks might avoid that path completely.
#4 I Got A Pizza With A Bread Ball Instead Of A Plastic Thingy To Keep My Pizza From Being Crushed In Delivery
Image source: fannypaquin
#5 An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday
Image source: BrewCoven
#6 After Losing My Right Arm, My Cousin Spent 48 Hours Crocheting Me A New One
Image source: Adventurous_Tie_9031
Coming up with solutions to problems in our daily life or in the world might seem like a lot of work, but researchers say it can actually benefit our brains. That’s because it requires the right hemisphere to be more active, which is associated with creative problem-solving and may make us feel more productive.
It also gives folks the experience of doing something novel, which forms more connections in the brain and triggers the feel-good chemical dopamine. Therefore, a solution mindset can provide many benefits and make us more likely to approach problems thoughtfully.
#7 I Rewired A Payphone To Be My Home Phone
Image source: nameaboveallnames
#8 This 3D Printed Julius Caesar Pencil Holder
Image source: Wild_Neighborhood605
#9 Contact Lens Holder I Got From My Optometrist
Image source: wakeuptomorrow
Most of us tend to avoid problems and obstacles with a ten-foot pole, but creative folks often seem geared to solve whatever comes their way. According to Nilofer Merchant, who provides insights on management thinking, struggles can actually serve as an opportunity to improve a situation or change your way of life.
This is because every bit of knowledge and experience we gain helps us design the kind of experience we want in the future. That’s why solving a problem can give us insights that move us closer to our goals, even if it isn’t the path we would have followed otherwise.
#10 These Public Toilets Look Like A Retro Video Game Level
Image source: relaxncoffee
#11 Perfectly Peeled Boiled Egg
Image source: PROXeR__OiShi
#12 A Mouse That Can Take Both Aa And Aaa Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time
Image source: takuonline
One thing all intelligent people do is ask the right questions and not shy away from learning. This works so well because seeing someone else’s input and knowledge can change our thinking and open up possibilities that bring us closer to a solution.
The best way to ask someone a question is to make it open-ended so they can explain their knowledge in detail. Don’t shy away from following up on what they say and digging deeper, since most folks love sharing what they know and enjoy being helpful.
#13 If I Fits, I Breaks The Bricks And Sits
Image source: PROXeR__OiShi
#14 Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran
Image source: HangingWithYoMom
#15 “Safety Glasses” That I Made For My Wife’s Optometry Office
Image source: alanbrendan
Some people are definitely born clever, but that doesn’t mean that the skill can’t be learned. There are many ways to improve your intelligence and creativity, and according to wikiHow research, the best way is to start consciously thinking outside the box. This means that if you have a solution to a problem, think of other ways to solve it rather than doing the first thing you came up with.
It’s also important not to just stick to the rules every time or go by the book; instead, a good way to be creative is to just try different things. Not every idea will be valuable, but by pushing yourself to keep innovating, you will eventually learn to come up with more interesting concepts instead of the same old ideas.
#16 Beaming Up A Cow
Image source: BreakfastTop6899
#17 Proof That Life Will Always Find A Way, No Matter The Obstacles. Brescia, Italy
Image source: FollowingOdd896
#18 A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight
Image source: Rimbo90
One amazing thing clever people do is let themselves daydream, which helps a wide range of ideas and thoughts flow through their minds. Often, our thinking gets stagnant because we ruminate on the same concepts, but if we zone out and let our brain mull things over, it can lead to a Eureka moment.
You might have noticed this happening in real life if you’ve ever woken up with an amazing idea right after a good night’s sleep. Sometimes even switching between tasks can help your brain slowly untangle the problem and present a new solution you otherwise wouldn’t have.
#19 This Car Has A USB-C Port Near The Mirror To Power A Dash Cam Cleanly And Easily
Image source: ZacDaMan72
#20 Our Staircase To Nowhere, Which We Use As A Bookshelf
Image source: Tetragrammator
#21 Star Shaped Prescription Glasses Lenses
Image source: p1ng74
Usually, when we come across an obstacle in our lives, most of us try to avoid it or deal with it as quickly as possible. According to researchers, intelligent people tend to face these issues head-on and do something none of us might consider: set parameters for the problem.
For example, Dr. Seuss wrote the ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ book because his editor told him to come up with an entire story using 50 different words, and this is exactly what pushed him to success. Setting time limits, a finish line, or a goal to reach during problem-solving can drive the process better.
#22 Serbian Acrylic Ruins “Visualizer.”
Image source: LazyCondition0
#23 The Bathroom Stalls In The Airport In Richmond, Va Have Lights On The Ceiling To Indicate If They’re Occupied
Image source: MD2RVA
#24 My Polo Has Magnets Instead Of Button Holes
Image source: BlainethePayne
One thing intelligent people do better than average folks is never stop learning. They keep up with the news, read books, learn interesting facts, and ask questions about things they don’t know. This curiosity and drive to learn are what help them come up with creative solutions when they’re faced with a problem.
The best way to develop this skill is to surround yourself with smarter people and keep asking them questions. Reading books and keeping up with world events is also a great way to learn about society and the interesting designs and ideas out there.
#25 This Corkscrew-Opener Bike Rack At A Wine Tasting Room
Image source: Emergency_Industry_6
#26 Railing With Braille On It To Describe The View
Image source: Lepke2011
#27 I Baked Cookies With Juuuust Enough Space Between Them
Image source: -letstacoboutit-
All the incredible designs on this list have one thing in common: someone creative came up with them. It might seem amazing that anyone could have thought of these concepts, but it’s definitely not impossible to develop this kind of mindset and become an innovator yourself.
That’s why we’d love to know of any creative things you have done or made. Let us know your stories in the comments below.
#28 The Way This Portable Cutlery Fits Together
Image source: linearmovement
#29 A Skull-Cat Enamel Pin
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#30 This Censored Version Of 1984
Image source: Anjkra
#31 Effective Marketing Through Van’s Paint Design
Image source: EmergencyRead5254
#32 This Restaurant Stacks Each Nacho Individually
Image source: rnason
#33 This Street In Ireland Has Traffic Lights On The Floor
Image source: BaguetteOfDoom
#34 Dominos Pizza Boxes
Image source: nyclurker369
#35 This Hotel Has A Glass Cutoff So You Can Turn On The Shower Before Getting In
Image source: sillybilly1214
#36 Rubik’s Cube For The Blind
Image source: synapsesucker
#37 My Shirt Has A Microfiber Sewn On The Inside To Clean Glasses
Image source: benjaminrodtx
#38 A Customer Mailed This Tube With A Tongue Depressor Attached To It To Prevent It From Rolling Around
Image source: SarcasticGamer
#39 My Hotel Room Requires That You Insert Your Keycard Once You Enter To Have Power, As A Way To Reduce Waste (& Expense)
Image source: vaporwavish
#40 My 1000 Piece Puzzle Has A Cheat Code!
Image source: TheManRoomGuy
#41 These Playing Cards
Image source: brutalproduct
#42 The Air Vents On A Subway In Stockholm Have A Hidden Pacman Easter Egg
Image source: Oluge2009
#43 Turkish Garbage Collectors Open A Library With All Of The Books Citizens Discard In Their Trash
Image source: asdfpartyy
#44 This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers
Image source: eyedubb
#45 This Ruler Has Cascading Millimeter Mark That Makes It Easier To Read
Image source: 132kimh
#46 This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It
Image source: Sugalips2000
#47 My Grandpa Has A Case For His Sauces
Image source: satchamo87
#48 This Dishwasher Projects A Timer Onto The Floor
Image source: organiksoulkv
#49 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
Image source: thoughtgun
#50 Elevator Kick Buttons
Image source: rastroboy
#51 This Shirt Has Buttons On The Inside That Prevent The Dreaded Boob Gap!
Image source: kalimoo
#52 My Mom Painted This Outlet To Match The Rocks
Image source: newherel
#53 This Smart Business Card
Image source: adorubi
#54 This Furniture Hardware Is Sorted By Step Rather Than By Type
Image source: Doctor_Nutsack
#55 My Toaster Has A Window To See How Toast Your Bread Is
Image source: [deleted]
#56 These Stackable Bamboo-Themed Mugs By Saragaia
Image source: hoopderscotch
#57 Smart Way To Collect Rainwater
Image source: [deleted]
#58 Man Proves Wife Wrong By Successfully Parking Smart Car In Kitchen To Prevent It From Getting Damaged By Hurricane Dorian!!
Image source: geekman20
#59 Smart Man
Image source: onehurricane
#60 Found This Urinals At A Spanish Restaurant.. Men Will Know Why This Is A Smart Design (And Women Probably)
Image source: fernandollb
#61 My Wife Got Me A Wallet That Makes Me Look Like Batman When I Insert My License
Image source: BestAtTeamworkMan
#62 I Had The Perfect Amount Of Orange Juice Left To Fill Up My Glass
Image source: jnellee72
#63 The Rear Elevation Of This Architect’s Office
Image source: Realistic-Care-5502
#64 The Logo On My Umbrella Only Shows Up When Wet
Image source: jaegee0000
#65 This Pan Has A Thermochromic Indicator To Show If It Is Hot
Image source: RealNajm
#66 My Spatula Has A Little Stand So It Doesn’t Touch The Counter
Image source: dgroove8
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