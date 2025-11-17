I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

As a dancer, I am fascinated by the human body’s boundless potential for expression. And as an illustrator, I revel in the transformative power of the imagination.
So at the start of this year, I embarked on a new project: capturing my body’s intricate shapes and movements to depict the majesty of nature, its creatures, and the impact of human activity on our planet. I called the project “In Our Hands.”
Through this art, I discovered a profound harmony between the human form and the natural world. It reminds us that we are not above nature, but a vital part of it.
Photography has been made by my talented classmate and photographer Daniel Kunc.
More info: Instagram
#1 Snail
#2 Flower
#3 Trunk
#4 Rooted
#5 Bee Kind
#6 Sssnake
#7 Rooster
#8 A Bit Of Rabbit
#9 Horsepower
#10 Dear Deer
#11 Elep-Hands
#12 Giraffe And Toucan
#13 Hip Hop Hippos
#14 Ways Of Manta Rays
#15 Whales
#16 Waterfall Is Back
#17 Shoulder Boulder
#18 Mountains
#19 Skyscrapers
#20 Bridge
#21 War And Worries
#22 Factory
