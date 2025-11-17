I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

by

As a dancer, I am fascinated by the human body’s boundless potential for expression. And as an illustrator, I revel in the transformative power of the imagination.

So at the start of this year, I embarked on a new project: capturing my body’s intricate shapes and movements to depict the majesty of nature, its creatures, and the impact of human activity on our planet. I called the project “In Our Hands.”

Through this art, I discovered a profound harmony between the human form and the natural world. It reminds us that we are not above nature, but a vital part of it.

Photography has been made by my talented classmate and photographer Daniel Kunc. 

More info: Instagram

#1 Snail

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#2 Flower

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#3 Trunk

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#4 Rooted

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#5 Bee Kind

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#6 Sssnake

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#7 Rooster

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#8 A Bit Of Rabbit

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#9 Horsepower

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#10 Dear Deer

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#11 Elep-Hands

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#12 Giraffe And Toucan

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#13 Hip Hop Hippos

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#14 Ways Of Manta Rays

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#15 Whales

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#16 Waterfall Is Back

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#17 Shoulder Boulder

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#18 Mountains

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#19 Skyscrapers

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#20 Bridge

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#21 War And Worries

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

#22 Factory

I Creatively Incorporate My Body Into My Illustrations (22 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Elon Musk Destroys The ‘Flat Earth Society’ With A Single Question, And Their Reply Is The Pinnacle Of Irony
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why the Show “Tiny House Nation” Was Great for TV
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2019
Person Online Asked “What Culinary Hill Are You Willing To Die On?”, 40 People Delivered
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 14-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
What We’ve Learned about ‘The L Word’ Reboot So Far
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.