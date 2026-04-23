“How Difficult Could It Really Be?”: Try Answering 25 Tough SAT-Style Questions

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Whether you’re a student, a lifelong learner, or just someone who enjoys a bit of a brain teaser now and then, we can all use a brain workout sometimes. That’s why we prepared this SAT-style challenge.

In this quiz, you’ll tackle English and math questions inspired by the real SAT exam, but without much of the pressure. Prepare yourself for 25 multiple-choice questions, covering everything from tricky grammar and reading comprehension to clever and brain-teasing math problems. Are you up for the challenge?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Difficult Could It Really Be?”: Try Answering 25 Tough SAT-Style Questions

Image credits: Andy Barbour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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