50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

by

More and more people these days are becoming childfree by choice, in turn celebrating time, freedom, and opportunities they have reserved for themselves. Meanwhile, economists have pointed to the fact that the fertility rate has fallen every year since 2007, as the Great Recession made millennials put off child-rearing for years.

But in order to get a glimpse of what childfree life is really like, you have to look at what people who opt out of having babies have to say about it. So we looked at the corner of Reddit “Childfree,” which is a place for discussion of the childfree lifestyle.

With a whopping 1.4M members, it surely has a lot to say on this matter, so let’s see some arguments on living with no kids right below. Also, after you’re done, be sure to check out part 1 of the post right here.

#1 What Could Be More Important Than Creating Life?

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: zohan360

#2 Family Is What You Make

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: clhubes

#3 I Love Steve Hofstetter. Walter Is His Dog

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: imgur.com

#4 Been Waiting 20 Years For A Comeback Like This

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: So504real

#5 I Can’t Believe This Is Still Even A Thing

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Blair Alison

#6 Pug Slide (Found On Facebook)

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: imgur.com

#7 Since They’re Trying To Ban Abortion…

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: carlissc

#8 Child Fees Should Be A Thing And Dogs Should Be Free

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: ShalindaKirby

#9 For The Childfree Motorist

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: DeathMeNow

#10 Just A Nice Quote I Read And Felt Like Sharing

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: ThorsHelm

#11 Letter From An 85 Year Widow: My Childfree Experience And A Few Humble Opinions

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: widowchildfree

#12 I Swear

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: molly7anne

#13 Think I Pissed Off My Obgyn

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: LaLaLaaaNotListening

#14 I Wish More People Realized Just How Much A Bad Parent Can Mess Up Their Children

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: BoboNoire

#15 Welp. There It Is

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: tazanalee

#16 Top Notch Product Review

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Imagine That. Maybe One Day

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: TheRachelFisher

#18 Just One Simple Trick To Save Money

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: molly7anne

#19 Saw This Meme And Thought You Guys Would Enjoy It, Too

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: KelliAgodon

#20 Actress Jameela Jamil Celebrates Her Successful Cf Life, Shrugs Off Haters

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: PurpleComet

#21 The Double Standards Are Wild

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: UnsettlingAura

#22 I Think Someone Working In This Store Is Childfree

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: CaspianX2

#23 GF Wanted A Dog, I Didn’t. What Happens? We Got A Dog. Then GF Wants Kids, I Don’t

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: thisisanameonreddit

#24 Don’t Do That

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: witchxcrafter

#25 Goals

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: imgur.com

#26 Louder For The People In The Back!

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: CaptainArinze

#27 “Without Kids, Your Christmas Must Have Been So Boring”- My Sil

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: feministandally

#28 Truth Hurts

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: thekellymaclean

#29 When Being Child Free Gets You Extra 40 Hours/Week Of Work

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Throwaway_LIVID

#30 Wise Words

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: DaddysFave_

#31 Is Anyone Else Thrilled To Not Have Kids Whenever They See/Hear One?

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Kynsade

#32 Wife Of 7 Years Left Because I Didn’t Want Kids

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: No-Reaction-9364

#33 I Think We Can All Agree On This Post I Saw Today

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Diessel_S

#34 I Got Pregnant After My Tubal Ligation And Doctors Are Treating It Like A Happy Miracle As I Sit Here Horrified

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Echolyonn

#35 My Friend Sent This To Me [humor]

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: ohnoNOTFEMINISM

#36 Happy Birthday

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: arawendo

#37 Everyone: ‘Have A Baby!’ Me:

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Moonstone1966

#38 This. Is. Imporant

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Bequian

#39 They Got Me – Had To Slow Down For This One

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: PM_ME_UR_PUPPY_DOG

#40 I Have A Lot Of Reasons For Not Wanting Kids, And The World Being On Fire Is Definitely Among Them

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: murrzstudio

#41 I Will Never Ever Ever Get Tired Of Silence

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: TrickClocks

#42 I’m Going To Print Out A Stack Of These And Hand Them Out To People Who Bingo Me

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Jakunai

#43 Cf

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: imgur.com

#44 “What Could Be Better Than Having Kids Then?”

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: DamnGuerilla

#45 “Being A Young Woman Without Kids Is A Privilege.” No, It’s An Active Decision

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: lizztastic_chick

#46 Posted By A Friend With A Few Kids On Facebook

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: imgur.com

#47 My Bloodline Ends With Me

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Vorsos

#48 I’m 53. My Wife Is 60. We’ve Always Been Staunchly Childfree. Can I Tell You… It Only Gets Better

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: CABGX4

#49 Life Is Gooooood

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: toreramatadora

#50 Great View From Here

50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

Image source: Jakunai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Curse of Oak Island Teamed up with Ancient Aliens to Explore a Mysterious Culture
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Jeremy Corbyn
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2017
Franklin & Bash Season 4 Episode 10 Review: “Red or Black”
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2014
Road Trip West USA By In Fravez
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
22 Funny, Straightforward Signs About The Coronavirus Situation Put Up By Shops And Restaurants
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Fairytales Brought To Life In Our Beloved Kiev
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.