50 Times Child-Free People Had Something Sassy To Say, And Posted It In This Online Group

More and more people these days are becoming childfree by choice, in turn celebrating time, freedom, and opportunities they have reserved for themselves. Meanwhile, economists have pointed to the fact that the fertility rate has fallen every year since 2007, as the Great Recession made millennials put off child-rearing for years.
But in order to get a glimpse of what childfree life is really like, you have to look at what people who opt out of having babies have to say about it. So we looked at the corner of Reddit “Childfree,” which is a place for discussion of the childfree lifestyle.
With a whopping 1.4M members, it surely has a lot to say on this matter, so let’s see some arguments on living with no kids right below. Also, after you’re done, be sure to check out part 1 of the post right here.
#1 What Could Be More Important Than Creating Life?
Image source: zohan360
#2 Family Is What You Make
Image source: clhubes
#3 I Love Steve Hofstetter. Walter Is His Dog
Image source: imgur.com
#4 Been Waiting 20 Years For A Comeback Like This
Image source: So504real
#5 I Can’t Believe This Is Still Even A Thing
Image source: Blair Alison
#6 Pug Slide (Found On Facebook)
Image source: imgur.com
#7 Since They’re Trying To Ban Abortion…
Image source: carlissc
#8 Child Fees Should Be A Thing And Dogs Should Be Free
Image source: ShalindaKirby
#9 For The Childfree Motorist
Image source: DeathMeNow
#10 Just A Nice Quote I Read And Felt Like Sharing
Image source: ThorsHelm
#11 Letter From An 85 Year Widow: My Childfree Experience And A Few Humble Opinions
Image source: widowchildfree
#12 I Swear
Image source: molly7anne
#13 Think I Pissed Off My Obgyn
Image source: LaLaLaaaNotListening
#14 I Wish More People Realized Just How Much A Bad Parent Can Mess Up Their Children
Image source: BoboNoire
#15 Welp. There It Is
Image source: tazanalee
#16 Top Notch Product Review
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Imagine That. Maybe One Day
Image source: TheRachelFisher
#18 Just One Simple Trick To Save Money
Image source: molly7anne
#19 Saw This Meme And Thought You Guys Would Enjoy It, Too
Image source: KelliAgodon
#20 Actress Jameela Jamil Celebrates Her Successful Cf Life, Shrugs Off Haters
Image source: PurpleComet
#21 The Double Standards Are Wild
Image source: UnsettlingAura
#22 I Think Someone Working In This Store Is Childfree
Image source: CaspianX2
#23 GF Wanted A Dog, I Didn’t. What Happens? We Got A Dog. Then GF Wants Kids, I Don’t
Image source: thisisanameonreddit
#24 Don’t Do That
Image source: witchxcrafter
#25 Goals
Image source: imgur.com
#26 Louder For The People In The Back!
Image source: CaptainArinze
#27 “Without Kids, Your Christmas Must Have Been So Boring”- My Sil
Image source: feministandally
#28 Truth Hurts
Image source: thekellymaclean
#29 When Being Child Free Gets You Extra 40 Hours/Week Of Work
Image source: Throwaway_LIVID
#30 Wise Words
Image source: DaddysFave_
#31 Is Anyone Else Thrilled To Not Have Kids Whenever They See/Hear One?
Image source: Kynsade
#32 Wife Of 7 Years Left Because I Didn’t Want Kids
Image source: No-Reaction-9364
#33 I Think We Can All Agree On This Post I Saw Today
Image source: Diessel_S
#34 I Got Pregnant After My Tubal Ligation And Doctors Are Treating It Like A Happy Miracle As I Sit Here Horrified
Image source: Echolyonn
#35 My Friend Sent This To Me [humor]
Image source: ohnoNOTFEMINISM
#36 Happy Birthday
Image source: arawendo
#37 Everyone: ‘Have A Baby!’ Me:
Image source: Moonstone1966
#38 This. Is. Imporant
Image source: Bequian
#39 They Got Me – Had To Slow Down For This One
Image source: PM_ME_UR_PUPPY_DOG
#40 I Have A Lot Of Reasons For Not Wanting Kids, And The World Being On Fire Is Definitely Among Them
Image source: murrzstudio
#41 I Will Never Ever Ever Get Tired Of Silence
Image source: TrickClocks
#42 I’m Going To Print Out A Stack Of These And Hand Them Out To People Who Bingo Me
Image source: Jakunai
#43 Cf
Image source: imgur.com
#44 “What Could Be Better Than Having Kids Then?”
Image source: DamnGuerilla
#45 “Being A Young Woman Without Kids Is A Privilege.” No, It’s An Active Decision
Image source: lizztastic_chick
#46 Posted By A Friend With A Few Kids On Facebook
Image source: imgur.com
#47 My Bloodline Ends With Me
Image source: Vorsos
#48 I’m 53. My Wife Is 60. We’ve Always Been Staunchly Childfree. Can I Tell You… It Only Gets Better
Image source: CABGX4
#49 Life Is Gooooood
Image source: toreramatadora
#50 Great View From Here
Image source: Jakunai
