30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

“100 Sassy Animals” has been 3 years in the making and is the follow-up to my surprise viral hit “100 Grumpy Animals”, created in my spare time in between juggling a regular 9-5 office job and being a father to two tiny humans. Both books are now available worldwide through Amazon.
My new book is the perfect addition to any coffee table, designed to bring joy, laughter, and a whole lot of sass to your daily life. Whether you’re an animal lover seeking a dose of adorable amusement, an art enthusiast appreciating humorous creativity, or simply in need of a good laugh, this book is tailor-made for you.
More info: grumpyanimals.com | Instagram | twitter.com
#1
Image source: beastflaps
#2
Image source: beastflaps
#3
Image source: beastflaps
#4
Image source: beastflaps
#5
Image source: beastflaps
#6
Image source: beastflaps
#7
Image source: beastflaps
#8
Image source: beastflaps
#9
Image source: beastflaps
#10
Image source: beastflaps
#11
Image source: beastflaps
#12
Image source: beastflaps
#13
Image source: beastflaps
#14
Image source: beastflaps
#15
Image source: beastflaps
#16
Image source: beastflaps
#17
Image source: beastflaps
#18
Image source: beastflaps
#19
Image source: beastflaps
#20
Image source: beastflaps
#21
Image source: beastflaps
#22
Image source: beastflaps
#23
Image source: beastflaps
#24
Image source: beastflaps
#25
Image source: beastflaps
#26
Image source: beastflaps
#27
Image source: beastflaps
#28
Image source: beastflaps
#29
Image source: beastflaps
#30
Image source: beastflaps
Follow Us