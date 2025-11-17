30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

by

“100 Sassy Animals” has been 3 years in the making and is the follow-up to my surprise viral hit “100 Grumpy Animals”, created in my spare time in between juggling a regular 9-5 office job and being a father to two tiny humans. Both books are now available worldwide through Amazon.

My new book is the perfect addition to any coffee table, designed to bring joy, laughter, and a whole lot of sass to your daily life. Whether you’re an animal lover seeking a dose of adorable amusement, an art enthusiast appreciating humorous creativity, or simply in need of a good laugh, this book is tailor-made for you.

More info: grumpyanimals.com | Instagram | twitter.com

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

#1

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#2

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#3

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#4

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#5

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#6

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#7

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#8

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#9

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#10

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#11

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#12

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#13

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#14

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#15

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#16

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#17

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#18

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#19

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#20

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#21

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#22

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#23

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#24

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#25

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#26

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#27

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#28

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#29

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

#30

30 Illustrations I Created For My Book Called “100 Sassy Animals”

Image source: beastflaps

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Only General Knowledge Geniuses Will Ace This 36-Question School Test
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
I Take Professional Photos For Abandoned Animals To Help Them Find A New Home
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Where Did ‘Damsel’ Go Wrong Despite a Strong Performance by Millie Bobby Brown?
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2024
Hey Pandas, Ask A Question And We’ll Answer It In The Comments (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why You Should Be Watching Masters of Illusion
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2017
This Therapist Goes Viral With 2.3M Views By Sharing 3 Things People Shouldn’t Do When They Fall In Love
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.