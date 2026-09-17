Artist Creates Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists (26 New Pics)

Millie Ho, the artist behind Sorrowbacon Comics, is already familiar to most Bored Panda readers. The artist has a talent for turning small observations and everyday experiences into stories that take unexpectedly strange turns. Her influences range from anime and Renaissance art to graffiti, music, and artists such as Mark Ryden, giving her work an unusual visual and narrative mix.
Recurring characters like Food Bringer and the unpredictable Sociopathic Cat have become familiar faces in her comics, while Ho continues to introduce new characters and ideas inspired by the world around her.
This latest collection brings another round of peculiar and darkly funny takes on everyday life. Scroll down and tell us in the comments which ones you enjoyed the most.
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