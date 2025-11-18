Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

by

Millie Ho, the artist behind the Sorrowbacon comics, draws from a rich palette of influences ranging from anime and Mark Ryden’s art to Renaissance-era paintings, infusing her work with a unique sprinkle of drama, narrative tension, and a dash of streetwise graffiti art.

Featuring characters as diverse as a sociopathic cat with a pink bow and octopus roommates, Ho’s comics offer a whimsical yet sharply observant look at the oddities of everyday life. With a creation process that varies from thirty minutes to a couple of hours, Millie’s work often captures the fleeting moments of inspiration which she transforms into engaging, thought-provoking comics that resonate with a wide audience.

More info: Instagram | sorrowbacon.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#2

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#3

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#4

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#5

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#6

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#7

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#8

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#9

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#10

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#11

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#12

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#13

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#14

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#15

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#16

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#17

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#18

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#19

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#20

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#21

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#22

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#23

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#24

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#25

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#26

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#27

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#28

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#29

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

#30

Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists Made By This Artist (30 New Pics)

Image source: sorrowbacon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Business Owner Shares Her Foolproof Hack Of Dealing With Difficult Customers By Using A Fake Male ‘Assistant’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Coworker Turns In A Photo Of A Teacher’s TikTok Video To Administration, Gets Her Fired
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Things You Never Knew about Darkwing Duck
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2019
I Made This Diamond Shape Cat House
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2015
Tonya Harding Reportedly Joining “Dancing with the Stars” Athlete Cast
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.