Sammi Hanratty: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sammi Hanratty
September 20, 1995
Scottsdale, Arizona, US
31 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Sammi Hanratty?
Sammi Hanratty is an American actress celebrated across the industry for her expressive, deeply emotional range. She effortlessly brings a highly captivating blend of profound vulnerability and sharp, unpredictable energy to complex and chaotic characters.
Her breakthrough arrived playing the lead in An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong. This central performance quickly established her as an exceptionally talented young star. She is also known for her love of rescue dogs.
Early Life and Education
Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sammi Hanratty grew up with several older sisters. Her parents, Brian and Ellen, constantly encouraged her early, vibrant passion for performing in local theater productions and commercials.
Laurel Springs School provided the flexible academic schedule she needed. This online education allowed her to balance rigorous high school coursework with demanding, full-time filming schedules on major television sets.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Christian DeAnda, Hanratty previously dated YouTube creator Lucas Watson for several years. Her elegant wedding to DeAnda took place at a scenic California vineyard after a romantic two-year engagement.
She welcomed her first child, a son named Levi, in late December. The couple frequently shares sweet glimpses of their parenting journey with supportive fans across social media platforms.
Career Highlights
Hanratty secured widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the series Yellowjackets. Her portrayal of teenage Misty Quigley became a breakout sensation, earning praise for its chilling blend of innocence and manipulation.
She champions children’s welfare as a devoted ambassador for the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Through this meaningful partnership, she raises vital funds and awareness to bring joy to hospitalized kids across the country.
Her extensive television career also includes memorable, recurring roles in Salem and Shameless. These diverse and challenging performances have solidified her reputation as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.
Signature Quote
“I don’t really care about the scale because it is constantly fluctuating. I am proud of how I feel and look.”
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