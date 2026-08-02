Sam Worthington: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Sam Worthington: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sam Worthington

August 2, 1976

Godalming, Surrey, England

50 Years Old

Leo

Sam Worthington: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Sam Worthington?

Samuel Henry John Worthington is an Australian actor known for powerful leading roles in major blockbuster films. His career spans independent Australian cinema and large-scale Hollywood productions.

He rose to international prominence as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar, a science fiction epic that became the highest-grossing film of all time. This pivotal role launched his global career and showcased his commanding screen presence.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Warnbro, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia, after his family moved there from England when he was an infant. His father, Ronald W. Worthington, worked at a power plant, and his mother, Jeanne J. Worthington, managed the household.

He attended John Curtin College of the Arts, focusing on drama, but ultimately left. At 19, Worthington earned a scholarship to Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), where he graduated and refined his acting skills.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Australian model Lara Bingle, Samuel Henry John Worthington confirmed their relationship in late 2013. They quietly married in an intimate Melbourne ceremony on December 28, 2014, with fewer than ten guests.

Worthington shares three sons with Bingle: Rocket Zot, born in 2015; Racer, born in 2016; and River, born in 2020. The couple prioritizes family life and maintains a notably private existence away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Career Highlights

Samuel Henry John Worthington’s career trajectory shifted dramatically with his breakthrough role as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s 2009 epic, Avatar. This performance propelled him to global stardom, leading to its highly successful sequels.

He further diversified his portfolio, starring in action blockbusters like Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans, alongside critically acclaimed dramas such as Hacksaw Ridge. Worthington also lends his voice to the popular Call of Duty: Black Ops video game series.

Worthington also received Australia’s highest film honor, the AFI Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his nuanced performance in the 2004 independent film Somersault. This early recognition showcased his significant acting range.

Signature Quote

“I think Jim saw a spark and liked it because that’s Sully’s character – a guy who doesn’t like to be bullied and a guy who just wants to set things right.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Watch This T-Rex Family Wait for the School Bus
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2017
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 06-May-2026
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
Revolutionary Farming Technique That Uses Fish
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Rob Lowe’s Sons Keep Trolling Him On Instagram, And It’s Hilarious (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Hilarious Bits Of Small-Town Gossip That May Make You Regret Living In The Big City
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Of The Funniest Petrol Shortage Jokes And Memes As Twitter Reacts To The UK’s Panic Buying
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025