Sam Worthington: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sam Worthington
August 2, 1976
Godalming, Surrey, England
50 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Sam Worthington?
Samuel Henry John Worthington is an Australian actor known for powerful leading roles in major blockbuster films. His career spans independent Australian cinema and large-scale Hollywood productions.
He rose to international prominence as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar, a science fiction epic that became the highest-grossing film of all time. This pivotal role launched his global career and showcased his commanding screen presence.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Warnbro, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia, after his family moved there from England when he was an infant. His father, Ronald W. Worthington, worked at a power plant, and his mother, Jeanne J. Worthington, managed the household.
He attended John Curtin College of the Arts, focusing on drama, but ultimately left. At 19, Worthington earned a scholarship to Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), where he graduated and refined his acting skills.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Australian model Lara Bingle, Samuel Henry John Worthington confirmed their relationship in late 2013. They quietly married in an intimate Melbourne ceremony on December 28, 2014, with fewer than ten guests.
Worthington shares three sons with Bingle: Rocket Zot, born in 2015; Racer, born in 2016; and River, born in 2020. The couple prioritizes family life and maintains a notably private existence away from the Hollywood spotlight.
Career Highlights
Samuel Henry John Worthington’s career trajectory shifted dramatically with his breakthrough role as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s 2009 epic, Avatar. This performance propelled him to global stardom, leading to its highly successful sequels.
He further diversified his portfolio, starring in action blockbusters like Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans, alongside critically acclaimed dramas such as Hacksaw Ridge. Worthington also lends his voice to the popular Call of Duty: Black Ops video game series.
Worthington also received Australia’s highest film honor, the AFI Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his nuanced performance in the 2004 independent film Somersault. This early recognition showcased his significant acting range.
Signature Quote
“I think Jim saw a spark and liked it because that’s Sully’s character – a guy who doesn’t like to be bullied and a guy who just wants to set things right.”
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