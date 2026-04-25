Sam Fender: Bio And Career Highlights

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Sam Fender: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender

April 25, 1994

North Shields, Tyne and Wear, England

31 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Sam Fender?

Samuel Thomas Fender is a British singer-songwriter from North Shields, known for his raw, anthemic rock sound. His powerful storytelling often explores working-class life and social issues.

He first broke into the public eye after his debut album Hypersonic Missiles topped the UK Albums Chart. The album cemented his reputation for honest lyrics and high-energy live performances.

Early Life and Education

Born on April 25, 1994, Samuel Thomas Fender grew up in North Shields, England, in a musically inclined family with his father Alan and older brother Liam playing instruments locally.

He attended John Spence Community High School and Whitley Bay High School Sixth Form College, where he developed his songwriting and began performing at local open mic nights.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to actress Rosa Collier, Samuel Thomas Fender has reportedly been dating her for over two years. Their relationship became more serious in 2023, with Collier accompanying him on tour.

Fender has no public children and maintains a private approach to his personal life outside of confirmed partnerships.

Career Highlights

Samuel Thomas Fender’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, solidifying his position as a prominent voice in British rock. His follow-up, Seventeen Going Under, also topped the charts and earned critical acclaim.

Beyond his chart success, Fender has collected numerous accolades, including multiple Brit Awards for British Rock/Alternative Act. He also launched a clothing line in partnership with Barbour International in 2021.

Signature Quote

“The music industry as a whole needs to genuinely make a conscious effort to look after people’s physical and mental health.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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