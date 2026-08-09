Sam Elliott: Bio And Career Highlights

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Sam Elliott: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sam Elliott

August 9, 1944

Sacramento, California, US

82 Years Old

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Sam Elliott: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Sam Elliott?

Sam Elliott is an American actor known for his distinctive deep, resonant voice and commanding Western presence. His rugged good looks and impressive mustache have made him an iconic figure in film.

He first gained widespread attention with his breakthrough role in the drama Lifeguard in 1976. This early success established his screen persona and led to a prolific career.

Early Life and Education

Samuel Pack Elliott was born in Sacramento, California, with his family relocating to Portland, Oregon, when he was thirteen years old. His father, Henry Nelson Elliott, worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and his mother, Glenn Mamie Sparks, was a high school teacher.

He attended David Douglas High School and later Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, where he performed in a local production of “Guys and Dolls.” A positive review of his acting inspired him to pursue a professional career.

Notable Relationships

Sam Elliott’s long-term arc includes his enduring marriage to actress Katharine Ross, whom he wed in 1984. They met on the set of the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969, later co-starring in The Legacy.

Elliott and Ross share one daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott, with whom he maintains a close family bond. The couple resides in Malibu, California.

Career Highlights

Sam Elliott has starred in numerous acclaimed films, including his Academy Award-nominated performance in A Star Is Born and his memorable role as The Stranger in The Big Lebowski. He also delivered a powerful portrayal of Shea Brennan in the miniseries 1883, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Beyond acting, Elliott’s distinctive voice has led to extensive voice-over work, notably as the voice of Smokey Bear since 2008 and for Ram Heavy Duty Truck commercials since 2010. He also lent his iconic voice to Coors advertisements.

Throughout his distinguished career, Elliott has collected a Screen Actors Guild Award, a National Board of Review Award, and nominations for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, cementing his status as a respected character actor.

Signature Quote

“Sometimes you get the bear, and sometimes, well, he eats you.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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