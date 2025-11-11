Chicken Sails Around The World With Her Human Friend

24-year-old Guirec Soudée from Brittany, France took a chicken named Monique on a 39ft boat with him on his trip around the world thinking she would be a good source of food (eggs, he meant eggs) but she soon proved to be much more than that – now she is the best companion he could ever have! Not only does she lay about 6 eggs a week, she also surfs and swims, catches flying fish that lands on deck or even skateboards (when on the ground) with Soudée.
Soudée and Monique took off from the Canary Islands in 2014 heading towards St Bart’s in the Caribbean where the Frenchman was working at a windsurfing club to earn money for the rest of their journey and later moved into the Arctic last August. “At the beginning, I was very worried – there would be huge waves and she might stumble, it would look for a second like she might go overboard, but she would always regain her footing,” Soudée told BBC. “She’s very brave.
“She follows me everywhere, and doesn’t create any problems. All I need to do is shout ‘Monique!’ and she will come to me, sit on me, give me company. She is amazing.” The incredible duo is currently in the west coast of Greenland until the middle of July and is planning to sail towards the Pacific ocean once the ice melts. And if you thought it couldn’t get any cuter, Soudée is also writing a series of children’s books about his adventures with Monique!
24-year-old Guirec Soudée took a chicken on his sailing trip around the world hoping she’ll lay him eggs
But the hen soon proved to be much more – now she is the best companion he could ever have!
Monique loves going swimming together with her Frenchman!
She also gives him comfort when he’s feeling lonely
“At the beginning, I was very worried – there would be huge waves and she might stumble”
“It would look for a second like she might go overboard, but she would always regain her footing”
“She adapted to it perfectly – she was very comfortable very quickly”
Monique also helps Soudée to write a series of children’s books about their adventures
The two started their journey from the Canary Islands in 2014 with a 39ft boat
They sailed towards the Caribbean islands where Soudée was working at a windsurfing club to earn money for the rest of their journey
The incredible duo are currently in the west coast of Greenland until the middle of July
This chicken is fearless, even the cold temperatures can’t hold her back
She has sure found her adventurous side!
Monique has also learned a thing or two about the maintenance of a boat
“She follows me everywhere, and doesn’t create any problems. All I need to do is shout ‘Monique!’ and she will come to me, sit on me, give me company”
“She is amazing”
Watch the video here:
