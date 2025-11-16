Sahara Giants: My Photography Series And The Story Behind It (9 Pics)

When in 2000, the paleontologist Paul Sereno went to look for new dinosaur bones in the Sahara Desert, he did not expect to return from there as an archaeologist. Arriving in the northeast of Niger, Sereno and his colleagues day after day sifted through the sand of Tener, one of the most inhospitable deserts in the world, which even the nomadic inhabitants of the Sahara called “desert in the desert”.
There were practically no finds. In the evening on the last day of the excavation, the scientists were about to leave, and most of them went to the camp, but Sereno still insisted that his team get to a distant hill, promising the employees that the expedition was on this hill. Sereno fulfilled his promise, but the end of that expedition was the beginning of great new work: on the way to the hill, scientists found a whole Stone Age cemetery.
More info: alicedekruijs.com
#1 Sahara Giants
#2 Sahara Giants
#3 Sahara Giants
#4 Sahara Giants
#5 Sahara Giants
#6 Sahara Giants
#7 Sahara Giants
#8 Sahara Giants
#9 Sahara Giants
Follow Us