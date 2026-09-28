Ryan Seacrest’s Dramatic Transformation Under Intense Scrutiny As Fans Say He Looks Like A ‘Plastic Man’

American Idol’s Luke Bryan recently revealed at a stage show that season 25 of the iconic music competition will continue to feature him, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood as judges, with Ryan Seacrest as host.
Seacrest, 51, has hosted American Idol for its entire run since 2002, joined only by Brian Dunkleman during the first season.
With Bryan’s announcement spreading online, several netizens grew increasingly concerned about his facial transformation over the years.
“Seriously, Hollywood is just so messed up,” one person wrote under a side-by-side comparison of Seacrest’s younger and current face.
Ryan Seacrest’s recent appearance sparked widespread concern
Ryan Seacrest, from Atlanta, Georgia, started his TV hosting career in 1995 with Gladiators 2000 and Wild Animals Game, and was only 27 when American Idol began in 2002.
With the show renewed, Seacrest reacted to it moving from Hollywood to Georgia for its 25th season in a September 2026 interview with Pause Rewind.
“It’s very cool,” he said. “I never would have thought in a million years when I started on American Idol 25 years ago that it would come to my hometown.”
Seacrest’s appearance in the interview left many viewers shocked, with many arguing that “something was wrong” with his face.
While many claimed that the noticeable difference in his looks is simply aging, others were convinced that he is using GLP-1 injections or underwent some “botched” cosmetic enhancement procedure.
One user said about Seaacrest’s face, “Oz**pic zombies: they’re everywhere.” Another wondered, “I don’t understand how they think this is better? He looks like a badly made plastic man.”
“You have to laugh at Hollywood. They are obsessed with looking young and skinny,” a third commented. A fourth said, “The sell your soul to Satan look.”
A fifth said, “Malnourished, paired with surgery and lack of nutrients.” One more wrote, “That cannot be real. That has to be AI. He looks terrible, really terrible.”
Experts disagree with users over Ryan Seacrest’s facial transformation
Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Armstrong broke down Seacrest’s current appearance in a September 2026 Instagram video, saying that most of his changes could be attributed to weight loss and aging.
“As we get older or lose weight, we skeletonize,” she said, adding that it makes a man’s face look more feminine over time and a woman’s more masculine, making them look far different from their younger photos at first glance.
She also suspected that Seacrest had his eyelashes tinted in the recent photos and videos.
Back in March 2026, plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian echoed the sentiment to RadarOnline, saying that it likely wasn’t “aggressive plastic surgery,” but rather a combination of “significant facial fat loss, natural male aging, possible conservative aesthetic maintenance, and unforgiving lighting/video.”
“In men, even modest facial volume loss can look dramatic because male facial attractiveness depends heavily on structure, shadow, and skeletal definition,” Dr. Hovsepian explained. “When fat volume drops too much, the same definition that once looked youthful can begin to read as gaunt.”
“When rapid fat loss occurs, those transitions become harsher and more skeletal very quickly. A man can go from looking athletic and defined to looking gaunt or depleted in a surprisingly short period of time.”
While Seacrest has not opened up about the transformation, sources close to him told journalist Rob Shuter in his Naughty But Nice Substack column that it was “deeply personal” for the host.
“Ryan grew up as a chubby kid and those insecurities never fully left him,” one insider revealed. “He was teased when he was younger, and even now he still sees that overweight kid in the mirror.”
Another source said that Seacrest “thinks he looks great” and is “proud” of his dedication: “This didn’t just happen overnight. Ryan has worked incredibly hard to look like this. The workouts, the diet, the fasting—he is extremely focused.”
Ryan Seacrest lives on a strict diet and exercise routine after being bullied for his weight as a kid
In 2022, on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest, 47 at the time, said that not being “in the greatest of shape” as a kid still haunts him and has altered his current relationship with food.
“I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror,” he said. “I cannot get past it. I’ve talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy.”
Seacrest went on to explain that two experiences—swimming in a T-shirt and getting charley horses on the school bus—were especially difficult to overcome.
As an adult, Seacrest has maintained a strict diet and exercise routine to maintain his physique, and has opened up about it on multiple occasions.
In 2023, he told People magazine that he followed a Mediterranean diet of “vegetables, fish, and salad,” plus a “shot of olive oil in the morning” before his coffee every day.
He told GQ in 2024 that he was keeping his workouts “pretty strict.”
“When I do my schedule for the week or the month, I sit and look at what hour I can take for myself to exercise. I find that if I don’t do that for two days, I get out of my case and it’s hard to gear back up,” he said.
Ahead of his 50th birthday in late 2024, Seacrest admitted on Entertainment Tonight that he was “over-exercising, eating better, over-training” to reverse aging and make himself “feel 29 again.”
“He looks like the Joker in the Batman movies,” one user commented
Follow Us