Kat Graham: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kat Graham
September 5, 1989
Geneva, Switzerland
37 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Kat Graham?
Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham is a Swiss-born American actress, singer, and dancer known for her dynamic stage presence. Her impactful roles often blend strength and vulnerability.
Graham’s breakout moment arrived starring as Bonnie Bennett on The CW’s supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries. This role introduced her to a global fanbase and ran for eight successful seasons.
Early Life and Education
A global perspective shaped Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham, who was born in Geneva, Switzerland, and raised in Los Angeles, California. Her father, Joseph, worked as a music executive, while her mother, Natasha, was a journalist from a Jewish family with Polish and Russian roots.
She later attended the Musicians Institute, where she earned a degree in recording engineering, a skill that complemented her early passion for music and dance.
Notable Relationships
In recent years, Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham married her business partner, Bryant Wood, in October 2023. Prior to this, she was engaged to producer Darren Genet from 2022 to 2023 and previously had a long-term relationship with actor Cottrell Guidry, to whom she was engaged from 2012 to 2014.
Graham and Wood welcomed their son, Prospero “Spero” Nyemah Wood, in March 2026.
Career Highlights
Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham’s acting career is defined by her starring role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries, which captivated audiences for eight seasons on The CW. She also delivered notable performances in films such as 17 Again and All Eyez on Me.
Beyond acting, Graham has launched a successful music career, releasing multiple EPs and four studio albums, including “K’Pelle: One World, One Song.” She also actively serves as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, championing refugee rights globally.
To date, Graham has received several Teen Choice Awards for her television work, cementing her status as a versatile talent in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
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