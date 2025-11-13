People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman’s Ad For Ryan Reynolds’ Gin Company

One of the most epic celebrity feuds has quite possibly come to an end. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been trolling each other on and offline since co-starring in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but recently the pair called for a truce on Twitter. In an act of goodwill, they even agreed to create ads for each other’s companies, Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee and Reynold’s venture is Aviation American Gin. However, as with these two creatives their ads both took an untraditional turn.
Former co-stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have called for a truce to end their ongoing feud
Promising to switch their energies from pranking to creating ads for each other’s companies
Reynolds was tasked with dreaming up a heartfelt coffee ad for Jackman’s venture, Laughing Man Coffee
Reynolds used his best narrator voice for the ad to set the perfect scene
Ryan paints Jackman as a heroic figure behind the coffee brand
and highlights how his company is focused on investing in small communities, creating jobs
with the added bonus that it tastes plain delicious
And his friend was beyond appreciative
The finished ad by Jackman definitely took Reynolds by surprise
Looks like the trolling will continue after all
People loved the ads and hoped to see the two in future projects together
