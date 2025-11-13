People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman’s Ad For Ryan Reynolds’ Gin Company

by

One of the most epic celebrity feuds has quite possibly come to an end. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been trolling each other on and offline since co-starring in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but recently the pair called for a truce on Twitter. In an act of goodwill, they even agreed to create ads for each other’s companies, Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee and Reynold’s venture is Aviation American Gin. However, as with these two creatives their ads both took an untraditional turn.

Former co-stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have called for a truce to end their ongoing feud

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

Promising to switch their energies from pranking to creating ads for each other’s companies

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

Reynolds was tasked with dreaming up a heartfelt coffee ad for Jackman’s venture, Laughing Man Coffee

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

Reynolds used his best narrator voice for the ad to set the perfect scene

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

Ryan paints Jackman as a heroic figure behind the coffee brand

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

and highlights how his company is focused on investing in small communities, creating jobs

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

with the added bonus that it tastes plain delicious

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

And his friend was beyond appreciative

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

The finished ad by Jackman definitely took Reynolds by surprise

Looks like the trolling will continue after all

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

People loved the ads and hoped to see the two in future projects together

People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman&#8217;s Ad For Ryan Reynolds&#8217; Gin Company

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Big Change Might Be Coming To “House Hunters”
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2019
I Describe My Country Through My Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Finally Finds Genius Way To Use Her GIANT Pencil She Got As Gift, And It’s Hilariously Savage
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
7 Mysteries Outer Banks Season 3 Finally Solved
3 min read
Feb, 29, 2024
Why Curse of Oak Island Season 6 Has Been Its Best Yet
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2018
What We Know about The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Amazon Series
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.