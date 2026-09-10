Ryan Phillippe: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ryan Phillippe
September 10, 1974
New Castle, Delaware, US
52 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Ryan Phillippe?
Matthew Ryan Phillippe is an American actor known for roles that blend intense drama with youthful magnetism. He often portrays complex characters across a range of genres. His distinct screen presence has kept him a recognizable figure in Hollywood for decades.
Phillippe first captured widespread attention in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, where his portrayal of Sebastian Valmont solidified his appeal. This provocative drama resonated with audiences and cemented his ability to anchor major studio productions.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in New Castle, Delaware, Matthew Ryan Phillippe grew up in a family of modest means. His mother, Susan, ran a day care center, while his father, Richard, worked as a chemical technician. He also has three sisters: Kirsten Phillippe, Lindsay Phillippe, and Katelyn Phillippe.
He attended New Castle Baptist Academy, developing an early interest in acting and earning a black belt in Taekwondo. Phillippe later honed his skills at the Barbizon modeling and talent agency in Wilmington, Delaware.
Notable Relationships
A significant long-term arc in Matthew Ryan Phillippe’s personal life was his marriage to actress Reese Witherspoon, whom he met in 1997. They married in 1999 after co-starring in Cruel Intentions and later divorced in 2007.
Phillippe shares two children, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, with Witherspoon. He also has a daughter, Kai Knapp, from a later relationship with actress Alexis Knapp, and was engaged to law student Paulina Slagter from 2015 to 2016.
Career Highlights
Matthew Ryan Phillippe’s career is defined by memorable roles in impactful films, beginning with the 1999 drama Cruel Intentions, which became a significant cultural touchstone. He also starred in the successful 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer, which propelled him to wider recognition.
He continued to earn critical acclaim for his work, notably in the ensemble drama Crash in 2004, which earned an Academy Award for Best Picture. Phillippe also delivered a praised performance in Clint Eastwood’s 2006 war film Flags of Our Fathers.
More recently, Phillippe took on the lead role of Bob Lee Swagger in the USA Network thriller series Shooter from 2016 to 2018, further showcasing his versatility in television.
Signature Quote
“My aim is always to progress – to make better decisions and be a better father, a better boyfriend, a better husband if it happens again, a better friend, a better actor. My goals are to improve in all areas of life.”
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