These Gorgeous Russian Blue Cats Have The Most Mesmerizing Eyes

Pets are not new to social media and often, they are as famous as real-life people. If not more… and we are not mad about it. The mesmerizing emerald cat eyes to get lost in is what made this feline duo real Instagram influencers with a following of 122k.
If the eyes are the mirror of the soul, here are two of the most beautiful souls you‘ve ever seen. Two so-called “American Type” Russian Blue Cats, Xafi and Auri, charm with their silky silver fur, beautiful eyes in the shade of emerald, mysterious smile, and distinctive personalities.
Even though Xafi, born in April of 2016, is a year older than Auri, the sisters by blood look like twins as they have grown to the same size. But while fans are confused, the beautiful cats’ paw-rents, UK-based Annaken and Tim, have their tricks to tell the grey cats apart. “Auri has a rounder face, wider ears, and slightly darker fur. Xafi has a more angular face with slightly taller ears. Their “Meow” is also distinctly different as is the way they both move and act. Auri also looks a lot more muscular and toned even though they are exactly the same weight: 3.5kg,” the couple notes.
Despite the adorable cats’ similar appearance, their personalities couldn’t be more different – Xafi is more affectionate and snuggly compared to the cheeky and mischievous Auri who has earned the nickname “Klepto-Cat” for stealing everything in her sight. “Xafi is human-oriented where Auri is independent. Auri is athletic where Xafi is clumsy. Xafi is loudly demanding when wanting cuddles whereas Auri asks in a very gentle and quiet way to get a fuss. But both are just the most loving and sweet girls I’ve ever known,” Anneken explains.
The different temperaments of the Insta-famous cats reflect on their modeling as well. While Xafi is a little camera shy, Auri enjoys the attention and has mastered some impressive poses. “It took me quite a while to develop the skills to photograph cats. Capturing photos of the two together is very challenging. We use treats and toys to try and get them to pose and look into the camera. I do less and less of those types of photos now – I prefer capturing them in their natural environment now just doing their cat-things,” cat mum Anneken told Bored Panda.
In the summer of 2018, a Somali cat Errol joined a family all the way from Germany. And although Anneken and Tim debated whether getting a new fluffball was a good idea, he brought a new vibe to the household and fits perfectly in its dynamics. The playful Errol described as a “purring, meowing eating machine with endless energy and slobbery tendencies” on the cat’s personal blog, is a rising Instagram superstar as well with 114k stolen hearts in his pocket.
Errol’s Instagram account is managed by cat-dad Tim, whereas the Russian Blue duo is cat-mom Anneken’s responsibility. Seems like there is a place for healthy competition? In fact, they have everything sorted out – Anneken is the main social media manager while Tim is the videographer. And as long as they have the same goal as described by Anneken, “capturing their unique personas through the lens,” they will keep warming the hearts of cat lovers around the world.
Cat’s eyes at day time vs night time.
