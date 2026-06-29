Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: “Didn’t Know What I Was Talking About”

by

Owning a house costs more than the mortgage and insurance. Maintenance and repairs are also inevitable. And even if you have the money, there can be another big hurdle you’ll need to clear: bureaucracy.

Reddit user Angrycat11111 wanted to install a water shut-off valve on her property, but the city workers who were supposed to do it came over, acting incredibly rude and making it the homeowner’s problem—not theirs.

However, the woman wasn’t going to let it slide and found the perfect way to get back at them!

This woman contacted the city to help her take care of an issue she’s been having with her water system

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

Image credits: photovs/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: “Didn’t Know What I Was Talking About”

But the workers who were sent to her property were so dismissive

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

So the homeowner used her background in real estate to get back at the city

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

Image credits: ckstockphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

And it worked

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

Image credits: photovs/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

Image credits: Angrycat11111

As people reacted to the woman’s story, she revealed more info on the whole ordeal

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

Some people, however, weren’t impressed by the way the woman handled the problem

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

While others shared similar stories from their own experience

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;
Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: &#8220;Didn&#8217;t Know What I Was Talking About&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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