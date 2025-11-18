In-Laws Trash Family’s Home, Are Shocked They Are No Longer Welcome: “Family Comes First”

Family comes first, as we’re often told. But one man on Reddit found himself rethinking that saying after he and his wife offered their in-laws a place to stay during a rough patch. Instead of showing gratitude, they turned the house upside down, leaving behind a trail of broken furniture and missing items. After four months of chaos, they finally moved out, and the couple vowed never to go through that again.
Now, years later, the in-laws are back, asking for help once more. Let’s just say their request didn’t go over too well. Read on for the full story.
The couple kindly took in their in-laws during a rough patch
Instead of being grateful, they trashed the place, leaving behind a trail of broken furniture and missing items
Relationships with in-laws can be tricky
While we choose our romantic partners, we don’t exactly get to choose the relatives who come into our lives as part of the package. This can make getting along with them a bit of a gamble. When things go well, it can feel like you’ve gained another family. But when they don’t, it can become a constant source of stress, as it did for the couple in the Reddit story.
Disagreements with in-laws are more common than we might think. 75% of couples report having issues with an in-law, and in some cases, it can even lead to divorce. In the UK, about 1 in 10 divorces cite interfering in-laws as a contributing factor.
Managing these relationships is challenging because it requires balancing your own feelings while being considerate of your partner’s emotions. Tensions with in-laws can also make us feel neglected by our spouse, according to the Rising Relationship Center.
As Sue Johnson, the creator of Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy, explains, “We have a wired-in need for emotional contact and responsiveness from significant others.” When this need is met, we feel secure and fulfilled. But a difficult in-law relationship can threaten that sense of belonging and lead to distress. It’s natural to be unsure about fitting in with a family you didn’t grow up with, and if it seems like your partner is prioritizing their original family over you, it can create uncertainty, even when you know they care.
Smart Couples, a project led by Dr. Victor Harris at the University of Florida, offers valuable advice on handling in-law relationships. One of the most important things you can do is set healthy boundaries. Interestingly, this might be even more significant for women. Research suggests that men who are close to their in-laws are 20% less likely to divorce, while women who are close to their in-laws are 20% more likely to face marital challenges.
It’s also helpful to talk openly with your spouse about your in-laws and your own family history, as our responses to these issues are often shaped by past experiences. For example, a woman who was close to her mother after her parents’ divorce might be more protective of her, while a husband with a critical father might feel uneasy around his father-in-law. Understanding these dynamics can prevent overreactions and allow couples approach these situations more calmly and effectively.
Moreover, it’s best to be thoughtful about how you express concerns about your in-laws to your partner. Constantly pointing out their flaws can be hurtful. Instead, it may be better to share your frustrations with a friend. If there’s something specific that needs to be addressed, bring it up with your partner in a positive, non-defensive way.
Finally, don’t be afraid to limit time with unsupportive in-laws. While it’s usually good to foster family ties, spending too much time with difficult in-laws can harm your marriage. In such cases, it’s better to prioritize your spouse because, after all, you’re married to them, not to their family.
