Guy Mocks Teen For Not Liking Superhero Stuff, Gets Offensive When He Learns It’s Grief-Related

Losing someone can be devastating, especially when the person was close to you. All they leave behind are memories that can actually haunt you if the grief is not processed properly. After all, when it happens unexpectedly, nothing can prepare a person for the hurt that follows.
Speaking of grief, this teen was traumatized after losing his twin while watching a Marvel movie. All his pain resurfaced when a toxic friend pushed him to watch something from the series. However, when the guy found out the reason the teen had teared up, he lashed out. Here’s how it went down…
In today’s story, the 17-year-old original poster (OP) gives us a little background that he and his twin were Marvel nerds. In fact, when he lost his brother, they were watching WandaVision, so anything related to the series was traumatic for him. That’s why when his friends planned to watch a Marvel series, he backed out, but a guy in their group kept nagging him about it.
In fact, the 19-year-old pushed OP so much that he left in tears. Soon after, the poster was surprised when the older guy texted him, but instead of apologizing, he lashed out. Apparently, all the others told him about the late twin and berated him, so he took it all out on OP. He unabashedly told the poster that his brother would be ashamed of his softness and that he should “man up.”
Obviously, the teen lost it and decided to send the screenshots of their chat to the whole group. However, before he could do that, the toxic guy read the Reddit post and almost ratted himself out to everyone. He whined about how OP had portrayed him in a “bad light,” but they all found out what he had said about the late twin, and they all went ballistic.
He tried to brush it off with lies, but the poster supplied the screenshots as proof, and a friend (Brandon) personally met the guy. He threatened him to stay away from the poster, while everyone else made sure that he was kicked out of their group. Although he begged a lot, nobody had any sympathy for him since he had crossed all lines of decency.
Experts warn that sibling grief is often misunderstood or overlooked. They further list the common emotions a person may feel after losing a brother or sister: guilt, abandonment, loss of innocence, fallout from the family, fear, and anxiety. Studies also state that the impact of this grief can be long-term, with adult siblings reporting effects up to 9 years later.
OP was just a 15-year-old when tragedy struck his life. Obviously, it would have a greater impact on him. Besides, experts also stress that grieving is different for everyone, and there is no set “limit” for when it ends. The way in which the toxic guy told the poster to move on was really obnoxious, and a lot of netizens claimed that he sounded like a self-involved narcissist.
Even research emphasizes that people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and clearly lack empathy for others. It further explains that these people with NPD consider the feelings, needs, and desires of others a sign of “weakness.” That sounds exactly like the toxic guy in our story, doesn’t it?
Well, just like netizens, even I felt glad that the other friends instantly stood up for the poster and kicked him out. After all, there are a few mistakes in life that can never be erased because of how cruel they are, and this is one of them. Don’t you agree? Also, if you were in his friends’ shoes, would you have done the same thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
