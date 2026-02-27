Rozonda Thomas: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rozonda Thomas

February 27, 1971

Columbus, Georgia, US

54 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Rozonda Thomas?

Rozonda Ocielian Thomas is an American singer, dancer, and actress, renowned for her dynamic stage presence. Her unique contributions defined the iconic R&B group TLC, making it a best-selling act.

Her breakout moment arrived when TLC released the impactful “Creep” single, showcasing their distinctive sound. The track propelled the group into widespread public attention, solidifying their status.

Early Life and Education

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Rozonda Thomas was raised by her mother, Ava Thomas. Her father, Abdul Ali, was of Indian Bengali and Arab descent, whom she met at age 25.

She attended Benjamin Elijah Mays High School, graduating in 1989. Thomas began her entertainment career as a backup dancer for Damian Dame before joining TLC.

Notable Relationships

More recently, Rozonda Thomas has been dating actor Matthew Lawrence since late 2022. She was famously linked to singer Usher in the early 2000s, and earlier had a long-term relationship with producer Dallas Austin.

Thomas has one son, Tron Austin, born June 2, 1997, with Dallas Austin, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights

Rozonda Thomas achieved global stardom as a member of TLC, one of the best-selling girl groups in history. Their albums *CrazySexyCool* and *FanMail* sold millions of copies worldwide.

She later served as an executive producer for VH1’s acclaimed biopic *CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story*. Thomas also launched the non-profit organization Chilli’s Crew.

Her groundbreaking work with TLC earned her four prestigious Grammy Awards, solidifying her enduring place in music history.

Signature Quote

“People don’t realize that they don’t ask to be here; you choose to have them and God blesses you with these wonderful babies and you should just love them to no end.”

