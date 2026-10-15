Royal Mother Found Passed Out On London Street With 3YO Child Playing Barefoot Nearby

A 32-year-old woman connected by marriage to Abu Dhabi’s ruling royal family was found unconscious on a London street while a barefoot three-year-old played nearby.
Mahrah Al Nahyan had reportedly used substances in the days before the incident, which left members of the public stepping in to protect the child.
The case has sparked strong reactions online, with one writing, “Pls send the child to the father or family, and help her get into rehab; don’t send her back there.”
A royal family mother was found unconscious while a toddler played nearby barefoot
The incident happened in West London on June 13, when members of the public spotted Al Nahyan slumped against railings beside an unconscious man. The three-year-old child was barefoot and playing with a scooter near a busy road.
Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour told Southwark Crown Court that passersby noticed the child was unattended and close to moving traffic. They stepped in to keep the toddler safe and contacted police, who arrived at around 1:50 p.m.
The court heard that Al Nahyan remained unresponsive for about 30 minutes.
Footage recorded by an onlooker reportedly showed her sitting against the railings, head bowed and arms crossed.
A toy plane and other children’s belongings were scattered nearby, while the unconscious man lay in the doorway.
When Al Nahyan eventually woke up, she allegedly reacted erratically and shouted, “This is not a slaughterhouse; why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”
Police searched her belongings and found substance paraphernalia, although they did not find any illegal substances, the court heard.
At the time of the hearing, the judge claimed the child could have been seriously hurt
During the hearing, the court heard that the toddler ran towards the road while chasing a piece of paper. A member of the public intervened before the child could be put in greater danger.
Judge Mr. Justice Johnson KC condemned Al Nahyan’s actions when sentencing her.
“By leaving [the child] to play barefoot in the street while under the influence of dr*gs, you showed a recklessness and disregard for [the child’s] safety,” he said.
The judge added that, without the intervention of strangers, the child could have been seriously injured. The toddler could also have wandered away, become lost, or been harmed by a stranger.
He further noted that seeing Al Nahyan and her companion unconscious could have caused the child distress.
Al Nahyan admitted one charge of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court. She received a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement, a £5,000 fine, and an order to pay £1,000 in prosecution costs.
The court also heard that she receives a monthly allowance of £8,000.
The court further revealed Al Nahyan has been receiving treatment for substance use
Al Nahyan’s defense barrister, Stephen Vullo KC, told the court that she had been receiving treatment at the Priory center in Woking, Surrey, since July.
He said she had not taken substances on the day of the incident but was exhausted after taking co*aine in the preceding days. Her defense also said she had stopped using substances since entering treatment and had shown “significant remorse and resolve to overcome her a**iction”.
Vullo told the court that Al Nahyan “intends to complete all of the steps of a three-month programme which will come to an end at the end of this month.”
Afterward, she intended to rent a property in the Guildford area, continue treatment as a day patient, and attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
“She made a grave mistake that day, and she knows it,” he said.
Al Nahyan is connected by marriage to Abu Dhabi’s ruling royal family. The family is among the world’s wealthiest dynasties, with its wealth estimated at more than £250 billion, per The Daily Mail.
Al Nahyan’s case left a debate among detractors online
One person wrote, “This is sad. It is an a*diction, obviously. I hope she gets the help she needs.”
Another commented, “Don’t judge, you don’t know what she’s been going through.”
Others questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident. “Why disturb people while they are napping? It’s not polite,” one comment read.
Another person wrote, “Empty life, money and power are all rubbish in the end.”
Some commenters also made broader criticisms of royal families in the region. One wrote, “This is the true face of the royal families of Saudi and UAE.”
However, other reactions returned to the child’s welfare and the need for support. One commenter said, “Let’s all hope for her safety and that she can get help. How awful for this toddler. Very sad story.”
“How sad,” wrote one netizen
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