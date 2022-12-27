Royal Family Prepares for a Difficult Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth

It’s been over three months since the death of Queen Elizabeth. While most of the world might have moved on from the loss of the Queen, Queen Elizabeth was much more than just a Queen. As the world countdown to Christmas, it is a bittersweet feeling for members of the Royal Family.
This year would mark the Royal Family’s first Christmas without the Queen and head of the family. As a former staff told PEOPLE,
“It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain. The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice.”
Having been the family’s matriarch for over seven decades, it’s not a memory that can be soon forgotten. However, in her honor, the Royal Family is more determined to ensure the holiday traditions are kept alive.
A good way to achieve this is by bringing the family back to Sandringham for Christmas. Each tradition in Sandringham has been done alongside the late Queen, but now more than ever, it’ll mark a new monarchy and an opportunity to create new memories.
Sandringham Christmas Traditions
Christmas family traditions are one of the things that make the holidays super exciting. Looking beyond the Royal Family as just a monarchy, they are simply a large family who share love and affection for one another.
A notable Christmas tradition of the Royal Family is exchanging gag gifts. Yep, that’s right; the Royal Family sure knows how to have fun too. Then, the family takes short walks to church together. Amongst other traditions, walking to church would be one where the family would miss the Queen the most. Even for the rest of us, it was a joy and pleasure to watch the family act like regular folks.
Additionally, this Christmas celebration at Sandringham would be the first time in two years to have the family back together. Due to the effect and precautions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Family has been unable to all meet at Sandringham for the past two years.
Life After the Queen’s Death
Although Queen Elizabeth had held the title of being the oldest and longest-serving monarch in British history, as well as the oldest in the world, her death took most of the world in shock and in mourning. The Queen passed away at the age of 96, with many, excluding her family, hoping and praying she lived to the ripe age of 100.
The Royal Family continues, at any given opportunity, to state their heartfelt loss of losing the Queen. After the Queen’s burial, The Prince of Wales and heir to the British monarchy, issued a statement along with his wife, Kate Middleton, expressing the huge loss the family has to live with. Part of the issued statement read,
“So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.
She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
With her passing and mourning of the Royal Family, her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, was made King. Prince Charles is now referred to as King Charles III. The King and other members of the Royal Family have ensured the Queen gets all the honor and accolades she deserves.
One such act was the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, planting a wild cherry in the Queen’s honor. The Princess of Wales planted the tree as part of the Queen Green Canopy initiative. The Green Canopy initiative has so far seen over a million trees planted in honor of the late Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration as the British monarch.
The location chosen for planting the tree was also not random. Kate Middleton planted the wild cherry at Westminster Abbey. If you recall, Westminster Abbey was the location of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. The location also held memories and significance for the late Queen. In 1947, Westminster Abbey was the chosen location for the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. With a better understanding of Westminster Abbey’s significance to the Queen, it’s no surprise it was also chosen for her burial.