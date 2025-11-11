There’s An Amazing House In Tehran Whose Rooms Rotate 90° To Adapt To The Weather

Tehran-based architectural studio Next Office are the brains behind the Sharifi-ha House, which features motorized rooms that pivot up to 90 degrees to face entirely in or out at the push of a button, depending on the occupants’ mood or the weather.

The building was completed last year. This interesting room feature was inspired by old Iranian mansions that were traditionally built with both summer and winter living rooms. Plus, having room (no pun intended!) for spatial adjustments also allows the building to have an additional introverted or extroverted dimension to its personality.

The technique used by the Next Office for the turning mechanism is the same as the one used in theatre productions. Goes to show that old-school is really the new cool, doesn’t it?

More info: nextoffice.ir (h/t: slate)

