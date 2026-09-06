Rosie Perez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rosie Perez
September 6, 1964
Brooklyn, New York, US
62 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Rosie Perez?
Rosa Maria Perez is an American actress and choreographer, celebrated for her vibrant onscreen presence and candid public voice. She has carved a distinctive path in Hollywood with powerful, authentic performances.
Her breakout moment came with her pivotal role as Tina in Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing, which showcased her raw energy and distinct Brooklyn accent. This debut immediately established her as a compelling new talent in the industry.
Early Life and Education
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Rosie Perez experienced a challenging childhood, spending time in foster care and group homes after her mother, Lydia Pérez, struggled with mental illness. Her biological father is Ismael Serrano, a merchant marine.
Perez attended Grover Cleveland High School in Queens and later studied biochemistry at Los Angeles City College before her passion for dance led her to leave college to pursue a career in entertainment.
Notable Relationships
Rosie Perez is currently married to artist Eric Haze, whom she wed in 2013, maintaining a private yet enduring partnership. Earlier in her career, she was married to filmmaker Seth Zvi Rosenfeld from 1998 until their divorce in 2001.
Perez has one biological child, a son named Christopher Jacob Lopez, from her marriage to Seth Zvi Rosenfeld. She has also spoken about fostering other children, reflecting her commitment to family beyond biological ties.
Career Highlights
Rosie Perez earned widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful portrayal of Carla Rodrigo in the 1993 film Fearless. This role cemented her reputation as an actress of significant emotional depth.
Before her acting success, Perez made a profound impact as the choreographer for the iconic Fly Girls dance troupe on the sketch-comedy show In Living Color, earning three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her innovative work. She also choreographed music videos for major artists like Janet Jackson.
Her career further includes diverse film roles, performances in Broadway productions such as The Ritz, and a tenure as a co-host on the ABC talk show The View. Perez is also a dedicated activist for Puerto Rican rights and HIV/AIDS awareness.
Signature Quote
“I am a positive person. I never think of the glass as half empty. I just keep pushing forward.”
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