Rope Access Is My Daily Job, I Often Take A Camera With Me To Work, Here’s What I Captured (21 Pics)

by

Rope access is my daily job. I often take a camera with me to work.

#1 Tree Surgeon

#2 Tree Surgeon

#3 Tree Surgeon

#4 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

#5 Tree Surgeon

#6 Tree Surgeon

#7 Tree Surgeon

#8 Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium

#9 Tree Surgeon

#10 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

#11

#12 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

#13 Beautiful Web

#14 Beautiful Web

#15 Tree Surgeon

#16 Tree Surgeon

#17 Tree Surgeon

#18 Talking On The Phone At The Top Of The Tree

#19 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree

#20 Tree Surgeon

#21 Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
