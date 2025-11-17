Rope Access Is My Daily Job, I Often Take A Camera With Me To Work, Here’s What I Captured (21 Pics)

Rope access is my daily job. I often take a camera with me to work.
#1 Tree Surgeon
#2 Tree Surgeon
#3 Tree Surgeon
#4 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree
#5 Tree Surgeon
#6 Tree Surgeon
#7 Tree Surgeon
#8 Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium
#9 Tree Surgeon
#10 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree
#11
#12 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree
#13 Beautiful Web
#14 Beautiful Web
#15 Tree Surgeon
#16 Tree Surgeon
#17 Tree Surgeon
#18 Talking On The Phone At The Top Of The Tree
#19 Cutting Down The Top Of A Birch Tree
#20 Tree Surgeon
#21 Installation Of The Flag At The Sports Stadium
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us