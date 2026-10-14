Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

While it might be a stretch to say that people really see their pets like their children, that doesn’t mean pet owners don’t care or aren’t fiercely protective. So doing anything with a roommate’s pet, particularly when they don’t know about it sounds like a rather dumb idea.
A woman turned to the internet for advice when she discovered that her roommate had declawed her cat without her permission. To add insult to injury, the roommate seemed convinced that the woman would actually be grateful that she did her this important service for free.
“Dont’ touch other people’s pets” is a solid rule to live by
mrranbo / magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / magnific (not the actual photo)
She also responded to a few comments
Readers were shocked at the roommate’s actions
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She later shared an update
She also answered one comment
Netizens were happy she was able to get some justice for the cat
The post went viral elsewhere and we gathered some of the best comments
Follow Us