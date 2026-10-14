Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

by

While it might be a stretch to say that people really see their pets like their children, that doesn’t mean pet owners don’t care or aren’t fiercely protective. So doing anything with a roommate’s pet, particularly when they don’t know about it sounds like a rather dumb idea.

A woman turned to the internet for advice when she discovered that her roommate had declawed her cat without her permission. To add insult to injury, the roommate seemed convinced that the woman would actually be grateful that she did her this important service for free.

“Dont’ touch other people’s pets” is a solid rule to live by

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

mrranbo / magnific (not the actual photo)

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

magnific / magnific (not the actual photo)

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

ilovesantans

She also responded to a few comments

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

Readers were shocked at the roommate’s actions

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She later shared an update

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

ilovesantans

She also answered one comment

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

Netizens were happy she was able to get some justice for the cat

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

The post went viral elsewhere and we gathered some of the best comments

Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”
Cat Owner Comes Home To Find Her Pet With Bandaged Paws After Roommate Ignored A Clear “No”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twin Peaks Cast: Where Are the Stars of the Cult Classic Today?
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2026
Mom Of Girls Harassed By “Male Karen” In Viral Restroom Video Breaks Silence With Scathing Post Against Dad
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2026
Hey Pandas, Name The Dumbest Thing You Got In Trouble For In School? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Harsh Reality”: Beyoncé’s Treatment Of 20-Year Employee Sparks Heated Debate
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2026
Woman Can’t Control Her Jealousy, Makes Partner Take A Lie-Detector Test Each Time He Gets Home
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2026
Daily Guess The Country Game #018 (Jun 04, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2026