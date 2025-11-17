Hey Pandas, When You Were A Child, How Did You Imagine Your Adult Self? (Closed)

by

When You Were A Child, How Did You Imagine Your Adult Self?

Most of my childhood, I wanted to be a scientist and make some crazy stuff like real life iron man suit and other superhero weapons.

I am a child so I’ll answer this for me right now. I picture myself working as an elementary school teacher (probably the younger grades) and being somewhere in the PNW in Canada. Personality wise I hope I’ll be slightly less impulsive and a bit better at thinking things through and making good decisions

As a kid I wanted to be a queen…..that hasn’t happened yet.☹️

I imagined my adult self as a missionary in Africa that ran an orphanage and had 19 kids. Things have changed.

As a kid I imagined myself being rich as hell, and fat… So far Im not rich.

I thought I would be tall, and I am tall. I thought I would be smart, rich and have an interesting career. I am tall though. 186cm.

I was going to be a famous movie star with a big house, wonderful spouse, and lots of money. I’d have enough money to buy my mother a cabin by a lake like she always wanted, and she’d never have to work. I’d have enough money to also travel the world and help the less fortunate. I also imagined that as an adult, I’d know what I was doing. None of that came true, except for the wonderful spouse. So, that’s something 😁

I imagined id be a drummer and a nurse

If younger me saw me now,
Theyd think im much cooler 😎

