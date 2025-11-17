Here’s My Digital Art Project Called “Rocks Stars” (21 Pics)

by

“Hello, Cleveland!!!” Here are a few rock stars I’ve drawn over the past year. Rock on!

#1 Syd Barrett Of Pink Floyd

#2 Linda Ronstadt

#3 Eric Clapton

#4 Steve Conte Of The New York Dolls

#5 Diamond David Lee Roth

#6 “The Piano Man”

#7 Ben Orr From The Cars

#8 Ric Ocasek Of The Cars

#9 Rhian Of Wet Leg

#10 “Elvis The Pelvis”

#11 Debbie Harry

#12 Freddie

#13 David Bowie

#14 Joe Perry Of Aerosmith

#15 Gary Numan

#16 Mark Mothersbaugh Of Devo

#17 Elvis Costello

#18 Pete Townshend

#19 Cyndi Lauper

#20 The White Stripes’ Jack & Meg

#21 The Legendary Carol Kaye

