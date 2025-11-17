Here’s My Digital Art Project Called “Rocks Stars” (21 Pics)

“Hello, Cleveland!!!” Here are a few rock stars I’ve drawn over the past year. Rock on!
#1 Syd Barrett Of Pink Floyd
#2 Linda Ronstadt
#3 Eric Clapton
#4 Steve Conte Of The New York Dolls
#5 Diamond David Lee Roth
#6 “The Piano Man”
#7 Ben Orr From The Cars
#8 Ric Ocasek Of The Cars
#9 Rhian Of Wet Leg
#10 “Elvis The Pelvis”
#11 Debbie Harry
#12 Freddie
#13 David Bowie
#14 Joe Perry Of Aerosmith
#15 Gary Numan
#16 Mark Mothersbaugh Of Devo
#17 Elvis Costello
#18 Pete Townshend
#19 Cyndi Lauper
#20 The White Stripes’ Jack & Meg
#21 The Legendary Carol Kaye
