Robert Carradine’s Passing Reignites Fan Fury Over Disney’s Controversial Lizzie McGuire Decision

On February 23, actor Robert Carradine passed away at the age of 71.
For millennials, he was Mr. McGuire, the titular character’s bashful father in the Disney Channel sitcom, Lizzie McGuire.
As most fans expressed their grief over Carradine’s passing on social media, some slammed the network for one controversial decision regarding the beloved teen comedy.
“RIP Robert Carradine and f*ck you Disney, for not giving us the Lizzie McGuire reboot that we deserved,” one fan wrote on X.
Image credits: Bobby Bank/Getty Images
Carradine’s passing reminded fans of the planned reboot that would have featured his return as the beloved TV dad.
The original series aired from 2001 to 2004, starring Hilary Duff in the titular role. In August 2019, a revival was announced to be in development.
It would’ve focused on a now-adult Lizzie returning to Los Angeles after breaking up with her fiancé. However, the project was quickly scrapped after creator Terri Minsky exited due to creative differences.
According to some reports, Disney allegedly “wasn’t comfortable” with the reboot’s more adult-oriented take on the original sitcom. Writer Jonathan Hurwitz confirmed that two episodes were filmed before the revival was officially canceled in December 2020.
Carradine’s demise left fans feeling the hurt of its cancellation all over again.
“I’m blaming Disney for this tbh,” one fan said.
A second commented, “I hate them.”
Hilary Duff and the Lizzie McGuire cast share emotional tributes to Robert Carradine
Image credits: Disney Channel/YouTube
Shortly after the news of Carradine’s passing broke, Duff, who played his onscreen daughter, mourned the loss of her co-star on Instagram.
“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” she wrote.
“I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him,” Duff added.
Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s younger brother Matt, also shared an emotional Instagram post dedicated to Carradine. He described his former co-star as “funny,” “pragmatic,” and a “little eccentric.”
Thomas added, “Rest easy, Bobby. Love you — ‘Jaker.’”
Singer-songwriter Lalaine, who portrayed Lizzie’s best friend Miranda Sanchez, reportedly described Carradine’s untimely demise as “not fair.” She also thanked her deceased co-star for his constant fatherly support.
“I love you, Bobby,” she added.
How did Robert Carradine pass away?
Image credits: Disney/D23
Carradine’s family reported the actor’s passing via an official statement shared with Deadline.
His older brother, Keith Carradine, revealed that the 71-year-old had taken his own life after battling bipolar disorder for two decades.
“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it.
“It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul,” he said.
Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
After making his film debut in 1972 with The Cowboys, Carradine appeared in movies such as Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and the Western drama The Long Riders. He rose to prominence with his performance as Lewis Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise.
Carradine was married to Edie Mani from 1990 to 2018, and the couple has two children. He also has one daughter from a previous relationship with Susan Snyder. The late Disney star is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, and other loved ones.
Lizzie McGuire is currently streaming on Disney+.
