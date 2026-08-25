Rob Halford: Bio And Career Highlights

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Rob Halford: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rob Halford

August 25, 1951

Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire, England

75 Years Old

Virgo

Rob Halford: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Rob Halford?

Robert John Arthur Halford is an English singer known for his powerful, operatic vocal style. His wide-ranging voice and trademark leather-and-studs image became iconic in heavy metal.

He joined Judas Priest in 1973, marking his recording debut on their 1974 album Rocka Rolla. This pivotal moment launched a career that shaped heavy metal’s sound and aesthetic.

Early Life and Education

Born in Sutton Coldfield, England, Robert John Arthur Halford grew up on the Beechdale housing estate in nearby Walsall, with his parents Joan and Barrie Halford.

During his secondary years in Walsall, Halford developed his vocal intensity, drawing influence from early rock and soul singers before joining local bands like Hiroshima.

Notable Relationships

Rob Halford is married to Thomas, publicly affirming his relationship after coming out as gay in 1998. This reveal made him a pioneering figure for LGBTQ visibility in heavy metal.

He has no publicly known children. Halford has spoken openly about finding freedom after living for years in the closet.

Career Highlights

Halford’s powerful vocals anchored Judas Priest through decades of heavy metal dominance, with albums like British Steel and Painkiller defining the genre. The band has sold over 46 million records globally.

Beyond Judas Priest, Halford launched solo projects Fight, 2wo, and Halford, exploring different metal subgenres. He also founded a record company and a fashion line.

He received a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2010 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Signature Quote

“Whatever your age may be, when you go to a heavy metal gig, you’re a teenager again.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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