40 Funny Fails From The ‘Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense’ Group

by

Every single day, you’re bombarded by companies attempting to sell you their products and services. Everywhere you turn, you’ve got adverts and brand promotions fighting for your attention. But it would be utterly naïve to think that everyone’s at the top of their game! Some marketing attempts put the ‘epic’ in ‘epic fail.’

‘Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense’ (RMN) is a Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin. Members of this online community post the most hilarious(ly bad) attempts that companies have made at desperately trying to sell you something. Scroll down for the best of the worst and a detailed lesson on what not to do.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the group, Jansen Mann, who runs a France-based digital marketing agency, ‘Simon.’ He was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on for our full interview with Mann about the roots of RMN, which originally started as a group on Flickr, way back in 2006.

More info: Facebook | Flickr | SimonWeb.eu

#1 Souperstar

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Jansen Mann

#2 Hmm

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Martin Mccann

#3 Ouch

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Austen Cordasco

#4 Ok

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Jansen Mann

#5 Discover A New Hobby

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Dave Oliver

#6 Erm Ok Then

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#7 Major Confusion

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Xavier Jacques-Jourion

#8 Take My Money

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#9 Thanks For The Explanation

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#10 The Healthy Option

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Austen Cordasco

#11 My Kind Of Breakfast

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#12 Sounds Like Am Interesting Community Event

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Kevin Dawson Jennings

#13 I Had One Of Those Earlier

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: John Kirk

#14 Come On Back

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Miles Rolph

#15 Satanic Dog Refuge In Pendle

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#16 Surely You’d… Oh Never Mind

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#17 Finally, A Sandwich Just For Me

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#18 Urgentlee

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Miles Rolph

#19 I’m Probably Not Gonna Book This Place

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#20 A Royal Flush

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Doc Frucht

#21 Dunno

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Dave Oliver

#22 Is That Why They’re Called Nap Pies?

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Austen Cordasco

#23 I Won’t

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Dave Oliver

#24 Hmmm

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Miles Rolph

#25 Can I Have It Without The Poopy?

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Matt Banta

#26 Who Knew?

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Jansen Mann

#27 Deal Of The Day

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#28 Mmmm

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Austen Cordasco

#29 Soylent Green In Indian Rebranding Effort To Escape Detection

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Gerry Spencer

#30 Hmmm

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#31 Guns N Roses’ Difficult Second Album

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Austen Cordasco

#32 America Flavored

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Birthe Kay

#33 I Guess T Stands For Sweet Flying Jump Kick

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Colin Macconnell

#34 Office Essentials?

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Jim Cowan

#35 Anyone Up For Some Crab Twating

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Mat Davis

#36 I Think I’ll Pass On That

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Rick Magley

#37 When You Get A Genius In Your Marketing Department

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Lior Lior

#38 One Careful Owner

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

#39 Shoe Is Are Now Located

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: John Kirk

#40 Move Over Heston

40 Funny Fails From The &#8216;Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense&#8217; Group

Image source: Steve White

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Russian Couple Places Tiny Fantasy-Inspired Worlds Into Their Jewelry And Decor Pieces (69 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Life Lessons the Show Married to Medicine Teaches Us
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Experiences With Microaggressions? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Stargirl
What We Learned From DC’s First Stargirl Trailer
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s An Odd Food Combination That Others Think Is Strange But You Love? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
In A World Of Pure Imagination, I Make Dolls (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.