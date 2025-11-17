40 Funny Fails From The ‘Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense’ Group

Every single day, you’re bombarded by companies attempting to sell you their products and services. Everywhere you turn, you’ve got adverts and brand promotions fighting for your attention. But it would be utterly naïve to think that everyone’s at the top of their game! Some marketing attempts put the ‘epic’ in ‘epic fail.’
‘Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense’ (RMN) is a Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin. Members of this online community post the most hilarious(ly bad) attempts that companies have made at desperately trying to sell you something. Scroll down for the best of the worst and a detailed lesson on what not to do.
Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the group, Jansen Mann, who runs a France-based digital marketing agency, ‘Simon.’ He was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on for our full interview with Mann about the roots of RMN, which originally started as a group on Flickr, way back in 2006.
More info: Facebook | Flickr | SimonWeb.eu
#1 Souperstar
Image source: Jansen Mann
#2 Hmm
Image source: Martin Mccann
#3 Ouch
Image source: Austen Cordasco
#4 Ok
Image source: Jansen Mann
#5 Discover A New Hobby
Image source: Dave Oliver
#6 Erm Ok Then
Image source: Steve White
#7 Major Confusion
Image source: Xavier Jacques-Jourion
#8 Take My Money
Image source: Steve White
#9 Thanks For The Explanation
Image source: Steve White
#10 The Healthy Option
Image source: Austen Cordasco
#11 My Kind Of Breakfast
Image source: Steve White
#12 Sounds Like Am Interesting Community Event
Image source: Kevin Dawson Jennings
#13 I Had One Of Those Earlier
Image source: John Kirk
#14 Come On Back
Image source: Miles Rolph
#15 Satanic Dog Refuge In Pendle
Image source: Steve White
#16 Surely You’d… Oh Never Mind
Image source: Steve White
#17 Finally, A Sandwich Just For Me
Image source: Steve White
#18 Urgentlee
Image source: Miles Rolph
#19 I’m Probably Not Gonna Book This Place
Image source: Steve White
#20 A Royal Flush
Image source: Doc Frucht
#21 Dunno
Image source: Dave Oliver
#22 Is That Why They’re Called Nap Pies?
Image source: Austen Cordasco
#23 I Won’t
Image source: Dave Oliver
#24 Hmmm
Image source: Miles Rolph
#25 Can I Have It Without The Poopy?
Image source: Matt Banta
#26 Who Knew?
Image source: Jansen Mann
#27 Deal Of The Day
Image source: Steve White
#28 Mmmm
Image source: Austen Cordasco
#29 Soylent Green In Indian Rebranding Effort To Escape Detection
Image source: Gerry Spencer
#30 Hmmm
Image source: Steve White
#31 Guns N Roses’ Difficult Second Album
Image source: Austen Cordasco
#32 America Flavored
Image source: Birthe Kay
#33 I Guess T Stands For Sweet Flying Jump Kick
Image source: Colin Macconnell
#34 Office Essentials?
Image source: Jim Cowan
#35 Anyone Up For Some Crab Twating
Image source: Mat Davis
#36 I Think I’ll Pass On That
Image source: Rick Magley
#37 When You Get A Genius In Your Marketing Department
Image source: Lior Lior
#38 One Careful Owner
Image source: Steve White
#39 Shoe Is Are Now Located
Image source: John Kirk
#40 Move Over Heston
Image source: Steve White
Follow Us