77 Ridiculous “You Had One Job” Fails That Prove Common Sense Isn’t All That Common (New Pics)

Everyone makes mistakes, life is complicated after all. But sometimes the tasks or responsibilities in front of us are so straightforward that, one would imagine, it would be impossible to get it wrong. But humans are nothing if not persistent.
So we’ve put together a hilarious list of some of the most blatant “you had one job” moments from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare yourself for some rather intensive facepalms, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 They Did Not Use The Uploaded Logo
#2 I Guess They Want To Represent Folks With Polydactyly
#3 Accessible Ramp(There’s Nothing More To Explain)
#4 English ‘Patriots’ Mistakenly Paint Danish Flag On Roundabout
#5 One, Two, Four, Four, Five
#6 They Literally Told On Themselves
#7 They’ll Never Guess It Trust Me
#8 Scammer Accidentally Made Group Chat Of 20 Random Strangers
#9 Onejob Fail Becomes Chinese Icon
#10 Installed Stairs Upside-Down
#11 In English It Says “Look Right”, But In Chinese It Says “Look Left”
#12 Worst Disabled Ramp Of The Week
#13 Newspaper Forgets To Remove AI Spiel
#14 Looks Like The Waffles And The Waffle Maker Aren’t On The Same Page
#15 From The Mastercard Website
#16 So The Faucet Is Installed
#17 I Figured This Belongs Here
#18 Somehow, I Don’t Think So
#19 Well This Is Awkward…
#20 To Infinity And Beyond
#21 Vaporeon Face Us Upside-Down
#22 Infinite Money Glitch
#23 This Toothbrush Has No Bristles
#24 This Is Just What It’s Called Now
#25 Hopefully The Braille Works
#26 5 Feep Deet
#27 Don’t Worry I Know What One Third Is
#28 Most Useful Stairs Ever
#29 The Design Is Very Human
#30 Designed To Fail!
#31 Missed It By Thaaaaat Much
#32 Legend Of A Site Map
#33 How Long Do I Set My Microwave For?
#34 They Gave Us New Windows Recently. Guess Which One Is Mine 🙃
#35 Target Shipped Three Glass Jars Of Coffee Without Any Protection Or Dividers
#36 I Ordered A Mcmuffin Sub Folded Egg And Got Both Types Of Egg And No Meat
#37 False Marketing – Product vs. Packaging
#38 So, How Do I Actually Turn This Fan On?
#39 The Technician Installed The Door Detector (For The Protect Alarm)
#40 How On Earth Do You Do All That Work And Not Realized That You Put It On Backwards‽
#41 Someone Really Wants It To Be 5 O’clock
#42 This Bike Parking Spot Is Placed Right In Front Of A Bench That Requires You To Raise Your Bike Up To Place It On The Bench
#43 Running Track Built In Thailand With Right Angles
#44 Found This In Some Flash Cards At A School
#45 Hmmm… Something Seems A Little Off Here
#46 “Four” Of Diamonds
#47 A Joyous Message For Every Occassion
#48 Amazon Couldn’t Figure Out Their Own Lockers
#49 Found On A Vanilla Bodyspray: “Cruelty Free!”… But Random White Font Makes It Just “Cruelty”
#50 This McDonald’s Sign Where The N And S Are In The Wrong Spot
#51 They Printed The Stamp Backwards
#52 How Do You Do This
#53 This Trivia Question Popped Up On The Big Board During A Game. See If You Can Catch How This Wasn’t Thought Through
#54 Quality Craftsmanship – Provided Tool Put Through Machine Backwards
#55 Bscape Enyone Aan Can Have
#56 Teaching The Next Generation Real Good Like
#57 145cm Here, 145 Cm There, Also 145kg Somewhere…
#58 I Know We Hate 67, But You Don’t Have To Swap The Numbers Around! It’s A Counting Toy For God’s Sake
#59 The Ir Sensor Turns On The Light Inside The Shower, However, Since Ir Can’t See Through Glass, The Sensor Turns Off The Light Every Time You Take A Shower
#60 Movie Poster Overlap Failure
#61 Wrong Image For The Thumbnail
#62 E Thure Fuhure Is
#63 Very Organized ✅
#64 I Guess Children Can Chainsmoke Now
#65 I Will, In Fact, Be Judging
#66 I Bought A Sudoku Book And Saw This In One Of The Puzzles. How Am I Supposed To Solve This Now?
#67 They Misspelled The “Capslock Key” On My Keyboard
#68 Not Only Do You Mess Up The Gingerbread. But You Put In Upside Down. How?
#69 This Birthday Banner Was Strung Up In Reverse Order
#70 Moved Into Uni Accommodation And Had To Select What Floor I’m On, Why Is It Alphabetical
#71 Excuse Me, 1× Magnification, You Say?
#72 My Kids Stickers
#73 Can You See It?
#74 Which One Is The Correct One?
#75 This Sign That Mixed “I Love You” And “Will You Marry Me”
#76 Almost A Leveled AC Intake Vent, Just A Slight Lean😐
#77 You Can’t Even Do A Simple Comparison
