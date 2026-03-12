77 Ridiculous “You Had One Job” Fails That Prove Common Sense Isn’t All That Common (New Pics)

Everyone makes mistakes, life is complicated after all. But sometimes the tasks or responsibilities in front of us are so straightforward that, one would imagine, it would be impossible to get it wrong. But humans are nothing if not persistent.

So we’ve put together a hilarious list of some of the most blatant “you had one job” moments from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare yourself for some rather intensive facepalms, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 They Did Not Use The Uploaded Logo

Image source: immanuellalala

#2 I Guess They Want To Represent Folks With Polydactyly

Image source: immanuellalala

#3 Accessible Ramp(There’s Nothing More To Explain)

Image source: Elegant-Amphibian-55

#4 English ‘Patriots’ Mistakenly Paint Danish Flag On Roundabout

Image source: Ashwath_S

#5 One, Two, Four, Four, Five

Image source: Practical-Pea3221

#6 They Literally Told On Themselves

Image source: timetotryagain29

#7 They’ll Never Guess It Trust Me

Image source: Zzazy1

#8 Scammer Accidentally Made Group Chat Of 20 Random Strangers

Image source: InPoggNito

#9 Onejob Fail Becomes Chinese Icon

Image source: Defiant-Apple-4823

#10 Installed Stairs Upside-Down

Image source: Ok-Pick-5881

#11 In English It Says “Look Right”, But In Chinese It Says “Look Left”

Image source: RoastPorc

#12 Worst Disabled Ramp Of The Week

Image source: s_u_ny

#13 Newspaper Forgets To Remove AI Spiel

Image source: RJtrip

#14 Looks Like The Waffles And The Waffle Maker Aren’t On The Same Page

Image source: Big-Minimum8424

#15 From The Mastercard Website

Image source: usernamechexoit

#16 So The Faucet Is Installed

Image source: Mayhem4cj

#17 I Figured This Belongs Here

Image source: Jiewen_wang09

#18 Somehow, I Don’t Think So

Image source: GryphonSK

#19 Well This Is Awkward…

Image source: Mel_Ran

#20 To Infinity And Beyond

Image source: gemcuolture

#21 Vaporeon Face Us Upside-Down

Image source: nekoandCJ

#22 Infinite Money Glitch

Image source: disableddoll

#23 This Toothbrush Has No Bristles

Image source: acocktailofmagnets

#24 This Is Just What It’s Called Now

Image source: EnderBookwyrm

#25 Hopefully The Braille Works

Image source: palebluedot54

#26 5 Feep Deet

Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7

#27 Don’t Worry I Know What One Third Is

Image source: QOR1A

#28 Most Useful Stairs Ever

Image source: Nugstt

#29 The Design Is Very Human

Image source: SaintFTS

#30 Designed To Fail!

Image source: shadow4148b

#31 Missed It By Thaaaaat Much

Image source: Jazzlike_Farm_1483

#32 Legend Of A Site Map

Image source: above_rock_mouse

#33 How Long Do I Set My Microwave For?

Image source: Preparation_Jumpy

#34 They Gave Us New Windows Recently. Guess Which One Is Mine 🙃

Image source: WhoAmIEven2

#35 Target Shipped Three Glass Jars Of Coffee Without Any Protection Or Dividers

Image source: howardkinsd

#36 I Ordered A Mcmuffin Sub Folded Egg And Got Both Types Of Egg And No Meat

Image source: Shirtless_Shane

#37 False Marketing – Product vs. Packaging

Image source: lonely__potatoo

#38 So, How Do I Actually Turn This Fan On?

Image source: StuzaTheGreat

#39 The Technician Installed The Door Detector (For The Protect Alarm)

Image source: EnzoDeg40

#40 How On Earth Do You Do All That Work And Not Realized That You Put It On Backwards‽

Image source: Samichaelg9

#41 Someone Really Wants It To Be 5 O’clock

Image source: tmaddog91

#42 This Bike Parking Spot Is Placed Right In Front Of A Bench That Requires You To Raise Your Bike Up To Place It On The Bench

Image source: CheesecakeMountain63

#43 Running Track Built In Thailand With Right Angles

Image source: mjmilian

#44 Found This In Some Flash Cards At A School

Image source: Queen_Bred

#45 Hmmm… Something Seems A Little Off Here

Image source: GirlOfManyNames

#46 “Four” Of Diamonds

Image source: bookish-hooker

#47 A Joyous Message For Every Occassion

Image source: Hairy_Condition_2186

#48 Amazon Couldn’t Figure Out Their Own Lockers

Image source: sithmaster297

#49 Found On A Vanilla Bodyspray: “Cruelty Free!”… But Random White Font Makes It Just “Cruelty”

Image source: scared_sapphic

#50 This McDonald’s Sign Where The N And S Are In The Wrong Spot

Image source: edsavage404

#51 They Printed The Stamp Backwards

Image source: Bongcopter_

#52 How Do You Do This

Image source: Idrawandpaintstuff

#53 This Trivia Question Popped Up On The Big Board During A Game. See If You Can Catch How This Wasn’t Thought Through

Image source: ZhangtheGreat

#54 Quality Craftsmanship – Provided Tool Put Through Machine Backwards

Image source: Scruluce

#55 Bscape Enyone Aan Can Have

Image source: Daniel_XXL_69

#56 Teaching The Next Generation Real Good Like

Image source: vegemitemilkshake

#57 145cm Here, 145 Cm There, Also 145kg Somewhere…

Image source: Librocubicularistin

#58 I Know We Hate 67, But You Don’t Have To Swap The Numbers Around! It’s A Counting Toy For God’s Sake

Image source: d-the-luc

#59 The Ir Sensor Turns On The Light Inside The Shower, However, Since Ir Can’t See Through Glass, The Sensor Turns Off The Light Every Time You Take A Shower

Image source: MPR_255

#60 Movie Poster Overlap Failure

Image source: TenMinJoe

#61 Wrong Image For The Thumbnail

Image source: A_DudeFromWorld

#62 E Thure Fuhure Is

Image source: Ok-Hospital-341

#63 Very Organized ✅

Image source: JayMan146_

#64 I Guess Children Can Chainsmoke Now

Image source: Smoke_Muted

#65 I Will, In Fact, Be Judging

Image source: chadnorman

#66 I Bought A Sudoku Book And Saw This In One Of The Puzzles. How Am I Supposed To Solve This Now?

Image source: aiyowheregotlah

#67 They Misspelled The “Capslock Key” On My Keyboard

Image source: Boss-fight601

#68 Not Only Do You Mess Up The Gingerbread. But You Put In Upside Down. How?

Image source: Xscar101

#69 This Birthday Banner Was Strung Up In Reverse Order

Image source: Drewdiniskirino

#70 Moved Into Uni Accommodation And Had To Select What Floor I’m On, Why Is It Alphabetical

Image source: howardkinsd

#71 Excuse Me, 1× Magnification, You Say?

Image source: InternationalCat3159

#72 My Kids Stickers

Image source: cotterized

#73 Can You See It?

Image source: Jackomopochini

#74 Which One Is The Correct One?

Image source: NoVariation7347

#75 This Sign That Mixed “I Love You” And “Will You Marry Me”

Image source: Silver_Ocelot56

#76 Almost A Leveled AC Intake Vent, Just A Slight Lean😐

Image source: Chat_with_Nat

#77 You Can’t Even Do A Simple Comparison

Image source: More-Explanation2032

