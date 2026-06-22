74 Electronics Fails That Would Make You Want To Treat The IT Guy With A Little More Respect

Look, we’re not here to judge. That’s a lie, because we’re absolutely here to judge. Because somewhere out there, a person looked at a live electrical socket and thought, “You know what this needs? Water.” And honestly, that takes unhinged confidence that most of us simply don’t possess.
Electronics are a wonderful invention; they power our homes, connect us to the world, and apparently, provide an endless source of entertainment for the rest of us when someone decides the instruction manual is more of a suggestion than a guideline. Darwin would have had a field day. Safety inspectors would have had a breakdown. And we? We have a list.
#1 I Had To Do Work In This Place Yesterday. I Almost Walked Out
Image source: HangGlidersRule
#2 3900 Pair Underground Splice That Got Wet Due To Improper Case Sealing
The green on the plastic bits is corrosion that causes shorts, opens, and crosses.
Image source: neatoburrito
#3 An Interesting Title
Image source: dasdingo1989
It’s worth knowing what electricity actually does to the human body, because it’s a little scary. A static shock sits at just 1 milliamp (mA), but bump it up to 5 mA, about the level of a TENS muscle therapy device, and it gets uncomfortable. Between 10 and 20 mA, things get serious. That’s around the output of an electric fence, and at this level, your muscles can seize up, and letting go is no longer your decision.
From 20 to 50 mA, breathing becomes difficult as muscles spasm. At 50 to 100 mA, roughly the draw of a single LED light bulb, the heart can go into ventricular fibrillation, which is as bad as it sounds. And above 1,000 mA, or 1 amp, the kind of current a standard phone charger pulls, the heart clamps shut entirely and severe burns occur inside and out. The lesson here? Electricity is not something to mess around with.
#4 Computers Inside My School
Image source: XOPurp
#5 I Love Doing Work At Gas Stations
Image source: rosseloh
#6 When You Open Up That 20 Year Old J Box With 3 Extension Rings
Image source: MrACL
The most common IT headache culprit? Password chaos. Forgetting passwords, using “password123,” or cheerfully handing over login credentials to a very convincing phishing email. Close behind that is accidental file deletion, and then there are the people who dismiss every single software update notification for three years straight and are then baffled when things stop working.
On the hardware side, a surprising number of tech support calls have been resolved by checking whether the device was actually plugged in or whether the batteries in the wireless keyboard were simply out of charge. These aren’t dramatic failures. But they are, somehow, the most exhausting ones.
#7 Not Something You See Everyday
Evidently this image has gone a bit viral, but this is a friend of mines house. She hit me up wondering if I knew what might cause it. The flex was pulling about 175 amps and was at 1200 degrees. There’s to be a whole news story on it and everything.
Image source: LookLookyILikeCookie
#8 Watercooling Is This, Right?
Image source: ProfPatrickBoyle
#9 On A Scale Of 1 To Idk 4 Is This Dumb?
Image source: Void-Atmosphere-69
If you’ve ever looked up at the power lines in a major city and felt a mild sense of anxiety, you are not alone. “Sky spaghetti” is the affectionate slang term for the catastrophic tangle of overhead utility cables that drape across concrete poles in cities around the world. Bangkok, Thailand, is one of the biggest offenders, with poles so loaded with cables that they look like abstract art installations that could end you.
The wires belong to various competing providers, each added over the years with very little coordination and absolutely no plan to clean up after themselves. Electricians who work with these systems are essentially performing archaeology, trying to figure out which cable does what and whether any of them are still live. It is, objectively, a nightmare. But it does make for a very dramatic skyline.
#10 Client Says Their Network Is In The Toilet. I Agree
Image source: Kinavirra
#11 Accidentally Melted My Ps3
Image source: seascouuut
#12 If You Do It We Lose Wireless Access On 3 Floors
Image source: FubarUK
This one is for the travelers. If you land in Europe just to find your American hairdryer not fitting the socket, you’ve personally experienced the consequence of countries developing their electrical systems in complete isolation from one another. In the early 20th century, as electricity was being rolled out around the world, manufacturers in each country created their own designs with little interest in what others were doing.
Voltage standards, grounding requirements, and safety features all evolved differently depending on where you were, and by the time anyone thought about standardizing things globally, it was far too late. The result? Over 15 different plug types in use around the world today, a thriving international adapter market, and millions of confused tourists every year.
#13 Power Over Ethernet
Image source: korhojoa
#14 I Don’t Know How To Feel. I Kinda Love It
Image source: ZargothraxDM
#15 A Cable Fail But A Hammock Win!
Image source: anon
A surge protector can be your last lifeline, but it has a lifespan, and it’s quietly counting down right now. Every time a power surge runs through it, the protective components inside absorb the hit and degrade slightly. There’s no light that tells you when it’s used up. No alarm. It just quietly stops protecting you while still technically powering your devices, giving you a completely false sense of security.
Experts recommend replacing surge protectors every three to five years, or immediately after a significant power event like a lightning strike. So if yours has been living behind your desk since the last decade, doing absolutely nothing visibly wrong, it might be time to have an honest conversation with it about retirement.
#16 Toured An Apartment This Weekend
Image source: laurma
#17 Am I Getting Fired?
Image source: Krist_Jara
#18 My Grandpa “Self Taught” Himself On How To Run Electricity. I Was In Hell
Image source: Chamkeo231
Few tech debates have raged longer or more passionately than this one: is it better to leave your computer on all the time, or turn it off when you’re done? The answer, it turns out, is frustratingly sensible. If you’re stepping away for less than 20 minutes, leave it on; the energy used to keep it running is less than the brief surge it takes to restart.
But if you’re heading out for the afternoon, going to bed, or generally won’t be back for a while? Turn it off. You’ll save energy, reduce heat buildup, and give your machine a good rest. There’s no grand winner in this debate, just a practical sliding scale that most people ignore entirely in favor of doing whatever they’ve always done.
#19 What Happens When You Let A Sparky Attempt To Wire Your Network
I need to run temporary power and Ethernet to my detached office while we do a whole home remodel. I plan on having this for about 3 months until a properly buried, permanent install can happen. I told the electrician to just bring the Cat6 cables into the shed and I can do the rest. He insisted that it would be no problem splicing the existing wires so we wouldn’t have to re-terminate the keystone jacks in the panel. Great, go for it. This is what I came back to. Suffice to say, cable test fail miserably.
Image source: fender4645
#20 Requesting Identification
Image source: IntegralKing3
#21 So My Day Has Been Going Great
Image source: snowfarmer42
Of all the appliances in your home quietly plotting against you, the stove and oven top the list. They are responsible for the highest percentage of domestic fires and injury-related emergency room visits, with unattended cooking, grease buildup, and direct contact with hot surfaces as the main culprits. But they’re not alone.
Clothes dryers are a surprisingly significant fire hazard, with lint buildup in ducts and the lint trap restricting airflow, causing overheating, and starting more house fires than most people realize. The theme here is consistent: most appliance-related disasters aren’t freak accidents. They’re the entirely predictable result of things not being cleaned, maintained, or paid attention to.
#22 I Bought A Cable For My iPhone, What Do You Think?
Image source: Likvidator_Piva
#23 Customer Said Water Damage
Image source: Treiskaideku
#24 Don’t Power 12 Amplifiers From 1 Strip
Image source: ReallyQuiteConfused
At the end of the day, electricity is one of the greatest gifts of the modern age, and also one of the easiest things to completely disrespect. Whether it’s a melted charger, a water-damaged laptop, a DIY repair that looked great in theory, or simply a surge protector that’s been quietly failing for six years, the fails in this list are a reminder that the line between “fine” and “catastrophic” is often thinner than we’d like to admit.
So charge your devices safely, replace your surge protectors, clean your dryer lint trap, and for the last time, please, stop using “password123.” The Darwin Awards will be waiting if you don’t.
Which one of these electrical failures was the most ‘shocking’ to you? Tell us in the comments below!
#25 Saw This In Oxford Today
Image source: Flying_Soldier
#26 (Self Shame) My First Attempt At Ethernet
Image source: Brettilicious69
#27 If It Works, Don’t Touch It
Image source: TechniCraft
#28 My Dad’s Data Storage Solution
Image source: master_JayCe
#29 It Saves Me From The Heat
Image source: mannki1
#30 Spicy Pillow In Samsung Smart Ring Almost Claimed A Finger
Image source: utkarsh_aryan
#31 This Was Considered Acceptable At An Isp I Used To Work For
Image source: New-Variation9146
#32 The Cable Guy Installed The Cable Through Our Hula Hoop That We Left Out
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Just Wow
Image source: FurryJackman
#34 Drywallers!
Image source: Christophurious
#35 Told The Intern To Make An Ethernet Cord
Image source: Halvo317
#36 Asked Someone To “Shorten An Ethernet Cable”
Image source: mtb_frc
#37 Fail Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Electrical Fails
Image source: KarlaKamacho
#39 Electrician Having Fun
Image source: eetechnology007
#40 Nom Nom Nom
Image source: Julez9333
#41 Beautiful Fiber Loom
Image source: SlipperyCheese
#42 My Sister In Law Sent This Pic From Hanoi, Vietnam
Image source: fatal_fame
#43 So We Had A Bunch Of Electricians In Recently And This Is The Outcome Any Thought?
Image source: xhazey420x
#44 I Need To Talk To Your Supervisor
Image source: inspector256
#45 Windows Stuck On Loading Screen Help
Image source: MarekGrr
#46 Why Laptop Not Working?
Image source: Beachbali
#47 Is This Legal?
Image source: RiemannianRift
#48 Battery Issue
Image source: MrPresident7777
#49 This Was My Customers Solution To Her Broken Laptop Hinge
Image source: rxtechrepair
#50 My Little Cousin Decided That My Rpi4 Would Be A Great Candidate To Take His Anger Out On Today
Image source: That-Librarian-4165
#51 A Colleague “Cleaned Up” And Put The Keyboard On The Soldering Heating Table
Image source: Salt-Routine5181
#52 My Sister’s Phone
Image source: V4LKYR13-0
#53 Found On Facebook
Image source: jeffmoss262
#54 We Called It The Jungle
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Tianhe-2 Supercomputer, Fastest In The World, With An Ethernet Cable
Image source: BingBongMcGong
#56 Today In Class We Made Ethernet Cables
Image source: douchecanoo
#57 “Should We Do It Properly?” Boss: “As Fast As Possible”
Image source: beyondaverageidiot
#58 When You’re Eating Lunch And Look Up
Image source: Blowinstank
#59 Try To Ring
Image source: Electrical Technology
#60 My New PC Setup. How’s It?
Image source: UpstairsSuperb9527
#61 Long Story Short, I Didn’t Find The Exact Battery
Image source: PipeExpress
#62 “Welp That’s 700 Dollars Down The Drain…”
Image source: Mr_KayZ
#63 My Cousin Stepped, Slept, And Placed Multiple Heavy Objects Over My Laptop
Image source: Apprehensive_Owl_905
#64 BF Said He Couldn’t Play Mc, Sent Me This An Explanation
Image source: michiichimillu
#65 Was Decommissioning My Old Radiator Today And As I Was Moving My Desk My Hdmi Cable Touched The Radiator And Short Circuited It As A Last Act Of Defiance
Image source: VirusZer0
#66 A Customers DIY Wiring At A Job I Was At. That’s A Live 240v Cable Btw
Image source: Theomegaphenomenon
#67 They Use It As An Intercom Speaker
Image source: rootedchrome
#68 Call An Exorcist
Image source: DoTal
#69 Fail?
Image source: Apaps3
#70 Thank You For The Failed Earth Continuity Kind Stranger
Image source: osamabinballer
#71 Why Isn’t PC Booting Pls Help
Image source: Standard_Low6235
#72 Flat Screen No Longer Flat
Image source: Drewski493
#73 The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets
Image source: Jabbathebum
#74 Laptop Mobo Wouldn’t Charge. I Soldered. Now It Definitely Won’t
Image source: jairusplays17
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