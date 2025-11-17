40 Ridiculous Rules From Entitled Bosses Who Deserve To Be Shamed On The Internet

A good workplace atmosphere is truly a blessing. Cozy headquarters, friendly coworkers, and tolerant management are the stuff dreams are made of. It’s no surprise we want more than just a paycheck from a job – we spend more than half of our day in the office.
Sadly, we often hear more workplace horror than success stories. It’s 2023 and Amazon still hasn’t normalized bathroom breaks for their workers. Bored Panda reached out to the author of Work Jerks: How to Cope with Difficult Bosses and Colleagues, Louise Carnachan, to talk about workplace rules and jerk bosses. You can find the interview below.
This selection of ridiculous rules from horrible bosses and management is an ode to the exploited and the unappreciated. So upvote the notes you find the most absurd and let us know in the comments if you have a story about an entitled boss.
#1 Looks Like Jer Got To The “Finding Out” Part Thanks To Shelly
Image source: JortsTheCat
#2 85°C Bakery Cafe Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers. You’re Just Giving The Company More Money
Image source: MightyTribble
#3 Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20
Image source: 1poundbookingfee
#4 This Is At My Significant Other’s Workplace, Which Is Also My Old Workplace. Absolutely Terrifying
Image source: RedQueen303
#5 This Was Posted At My Boyfriend’s Old Job At A Grocery Store
Image source: joashajo
#6 I Found This Posted In My New Office
Image source: Sorcha16
#7 Shout Out To The Worst Place I Ever Worked. Minimum Wage, Of Course
Image source: MinionsAndWineMum
#8 So My Best Friend Just Got This Email From Work
Image source: comrade-linux
#9 What Cell Phone? Call The Landline, Maybe I’m At Home
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Make $15 An Hour
Image source: tylerjames1993
#11 Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown
Image source: williamvercetti
#12 This Is Terrible
“Do not sit unless you have a doctor’s note.”
Image source: MosiahJasper
#13 I Found This In The Break Room In My New Office. This Can’t Be Legal, Can It?
Image source: Oraqix
#14 Injury At Work
Image source: petalios
#15 I Found This At A Local Drive Through Store
Image source: zakpakt
#16 You’re In School, Working Two Jobs And Attend Church? You’re Going To Need A Proof
Image source: Sandl0t
#17 This Was Recently Posted At Work
Image source: Appropriate-Train-57
#18 I Make Over Minimum Wage Here In Utah. Is This Legal?
Image source: Admirable_Fig_2136
#19 It’s Time To Find A New Job?
Image source: Kitchen_Diver_9873
#20 Stop Stealing My Electricity
Image source: muttmutt2112
#21 This Sucks
Image source: Ok-Requirement-8514
#22 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?
Image source: bigbadmeanman
#23 Owners Throw Out All The Chairs In Store Because They Don’t Want Employees To Sit Down
Image source: m_zayd
#24 Employer Says Employees’ Break Times Are Before They Reach The Work Site And After They Leave The Work Site
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Daughter Received This Rule List On Her First Day Of Work
Image source: SupermanPrimeOneMill
#26 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal? I’ve Already Told Them I Will Not Be Signing It
Image source: jrbiff18
#27 Figured Y’all Would Appreciate This Sign In My Place Of Employment
Image source: RamyKhashroom
#28 Is This “Rule” Even Legal?
Image source: pandatitis
#29 A Senior Nursing Manager Was Handing This Out In The Hospital To Workers
Image source: Bahamut3585
#30 Is This Legal ?
Image source: lilcheetoh02
#31 What Are Sick Days?
Image source: regularkiwi
#32 Sign Posted At My Friend’s Job, Hospital Behavioral Health Unit
Image source: Berezis
#33 My Second Job Recently Changed Managers
Image source: Dwgordon1129
#34 Nice To See Management Following Their Own Rules
Image source: NobleSpaniard
#35 My Management Just Implemented A New Company Wide Rule
Image source: big617isaac
#36 New Work “Rules” And They Wonder Why They Are Short Staffed
Image source: PlainPat44
#37 Is This Even Right?
Image source: tolegr
#38 Just Started A New Job, And This Tardy Policy Is Ridiculous
Image source: wexlers
#39 My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don’t Get Breaks At All, Even For 12+ Hour Shifts
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Wow Points
Image source: Orangutanengineering
