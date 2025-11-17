40 Ridiculous Rules From Entitled Bosses Who Deserve To Be Shamed On The Internet

A good workplace atmosphere is truly a blessing. Cozy headquarters, friendly coworkers, and tolerant management are the stuff dreams are made of. It’s no surprise we want more than just a paycheck from a job – we spend more than half of our day in the office.

Sadly, we often hear more workplace horror than success stories. It’s 2023 and Amazon still hasn’t normalized bathroom breaks for their workers. Bored Panda reached out to the author of Work Jerks: How to Cope with Difficult Bosses and Colleagues, Louise Carnachan, to talk about workplace rules and jerk bosses. You can find the interview below.

This selection of ridiculous rules from horrible bosses and management is an ode to the exploited and the unappreciated. So upvote the notes you find the most absurd and let us know in the comments if you have a story about an entitled boss.

#1 Looks Like Jer Got To The “Finding Out” Part Thanks To Shelly

Image source: JortsTheCat

#2 85°C Bakery Cafe Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers. You’re Just Giving The Company More Money

Image source: MightyTribble

#3 Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20

Image source: 1poundbookingfee

#4 This Is At My Significant Other’s Workplace, Which Is Also My Old Workplace. Absolutely Terrifying

Image source: RedQueen303

#5 This Was Posted At My Boyfriend’s Old Job At A Grocery Store

Image source: joashajo

#6 I Found This Posted In My New Office

Image source: Sorcha16

#7 Shout Out To The Worst Place I Ever Worked. Minimum Wage, Of Course

Image source: MinionsAndWineMum

#8 So My Best Friend Just Got This Email From Work

Image source: comrade-linux

#9 What Cell Phone? Call The Landline, Maybe I’m At Home

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Make $15 An Hour

Image source: tylerjames1993

#11 Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown

Image source: williamvercetti

#12 This Is Terrible

“Do not sit unless you have a doctor’s note.”

Image source: MosiahJasper

#13 I Found This In The Break Room In My New Office. This Can’t Be Legal, Can It?

Image source: Oraqix

#14 Injury At Work

Image source: petalios

#15 I Found This At A Local Drive Through Store

Image source: zakpakt

#16 You’re In School, Working Two Jobs And Attend Church? You’re Going To Need A Proof

Image source: Sandl0t

#17 This Was Recently Posted At Work

Image source: Appropriate-Train-57

#18 I Make Over Minimum Wage Here In Utah. Is This Legal?

Image source: Admirable_Fig_2136

#19 It’s Time To Find A New Job?

Image source: Kitchen_Diver_9873

#20 Stop Stealing My Electricity

Image source: muttmutt2112

#21 This Sucks

Image source: Ok-Requirement-8514

#22 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?

Image source: bigbadmeanman

#23 Owners Throw Out All The Chairs In Store Because They Don’t Want Employees To Sit Down

Image source: m_zayd

#24 Employer Says Employees’ Break Times Are Before They Reach The Work Site And After They Leave The Work Site

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Daughter Received This Rule List On Her First Day Of Work

Image source: SupermanPrimeOneMill

#26 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal? I’ve Already Told Them I Will Not Be Signing It

Image source: jrbiff18

#27 Figured Y’all Would Appreciate This Sign In My Place Of Employment

Image source: RamyKhashroom

#28 Is This “Rule” Even Legal?

Image source: pandatitis

#29 A Senior Nursing Manager Was Handing This Out In The Hospital To Workers

Image source: Bahamut3585

#30 Is This Legal ?

Image source: lilcheetoh02

#31 What Are Sick Days?

Image source: regularkiwi

#32 Sign Posted At My Friend’s Job, Hospital Behavioral Health Unit

Image source: Berezis

#33 My Second Job Recently Changed Managers

Image source: Dwgordon1129

#34 Nice To See Management Following Their Own Rules

Image source: NobleSpaniard

#35 My Management Just Implemented A New Company Wide Rule

Image source: big617isaac

#36 New Work “Rules” And They Wonder Why They Are Short Staffed

Image source: PlainPat44

#37 Is This Even Right?

Image source: tolegr

#38 Just Started A New Job, And This Tardy Policy Is Ridiculous

Image source: wexlers

#39 My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don’t Get Breaks At All, Even For 12+ Hour Shifts

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Wow Points

Image source: Orangutanengineering

