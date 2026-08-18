Ricky Gervais, 65, Reveals Awkwardly Superficial Reason He Plans To Finally Marry Partner Of 44 Years

Ricky Gervais, 65, is finally planning to marry his partner of 44 years, Jane Fallon, but his reason for walking down the aisle is anything but romantic.
The comedian’s main reason for finally making their decades-long relationship official has sparked jokes online, with one person writing, “He better have gotten her a huge rock for making her wait that long.”
Gervais and Fallon have been together since meeting at University College London in 1982, but neither has ever felt the need for a traditional wedding.
Ricky Gervais says avoiding a hefty tax bill is the real reason he may finally marry his longtime partner
Ricky Gervais has spent more than four decades with Jane Fallon without feeling the need to make their relationship official.
But speaking to Saga Magazine, the comedian admitted that inheritance tax has now given him a reason to reconsider.
When asked if tax was behind his change of heart, Gervais agreed, saying, “It is. And that will be the reason I marry. We haven’t done it yet.”
He continued, “But if it wasn’t for [tax]… why? It’s mad. How more married can you be? We share all our money, we’ve been living together for 40 years. Some marriages don’t last a year.”
The practical issue is that married couples and civil partners can generally pass assets to each other without inheritance tax when one partner dies, while unmarried couples do not receive the same automatic spouse exemption.
The UK’s standard inheritance tax rate is 40% on the taxable portion of an estate above the applicable tax-free thresholds.
Ricky and Jane have spent 44 years together after meeting as students at University College London
For Gervais and Fallon, whose combined fortune is estimated at around £142 million ($192 million), that could potentially mean a tax bill running into millions if one d*es without the protections available to spouses.
Marriage would generally allow the surviving partner to inherit the assets without an immediate inheritance tax charge, making the decision a practical way for the couple to protect their considerable wealth.
The couple has stayed together since meeting at 21, building successful careers and a comfortable life without ever feeling the need to make their relationship official with a marriage certificate.
In 1984, the couple moved into a cheap flat in London’s King’s Cross area, reportedly living above a sauna and brothel and struggling financially enough that they could rarely afford to turn on the heating.
Their careers eventually took off in different directions.
Gervais became one of Britain’s biggest comedians and the creator of The Office, while Fallon established herself as a television producer before becoming a bestselling novelist.
“It’s horrible, isn’t it? ‘I’ve got to get around to marrying, before I d*e,’” Ricky said in an interview
Despite their success, the couple has maintained a relatively private life together, sharing their home, finances, and daily routines.
Ricky’s latest comments are particularly ironic given how openly he has dismissed the need for marriage over the years.
As an atheist, he previously questioned the point of having a traditional ceremony “before the eyes of God because there is no God.”
He has also argued that the couple was already effectively married because they had spent decades living together and sharing their money.
Fallon has similarly said that neither of them was particularly interested in having a wedding.
The couple also mutually decided not to have children, with Jane previously making clear that she has no regrets about that decision.
The author of Getting Rid of Matthew has previously joked that having separate bathrooms is one of the secrets to their long-lasting relationship, while the couple has also credited their friendship and ability to make each other laugh for keeping them together.
The 65-year-old star has spent years insisting that marriage would not make his relationship with Fallon any more real
Despite his practical motivation, Ricky appeared to recognize how absurd the situation sounds after refusing to marry for 44 years.
“It’s horrible isn’t it? ‘I’ve got to get around to marrying, before I d*e,’” he said.
His comments quickly prompted reactions online, with one person criticizing the tax system writing, “Many people are doing this and are not in the same financial situation as Ricky G. I know of two couples who tied the knot after years together for the same reason.”
Another added, “Don’t blame them. Get everything in joint names as far as is practical. This government want every penny you have.”
Others expressed, “My partner and I have been together thirty-three years and recently had a civil partnership for the same reason: avoid inheritance tax.”
As several netizens pointed out, after decades of insisting that a piece of paper would change nothing, Gervais now appears willing to get one if it means keeping more of their fortune out of the taxman’s hands.
“It’s crazy to think that you have to get married to stop the greedy Government claiming tax from you,” one netizen wrote
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