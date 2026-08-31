Richard Gere: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Richard Gere
August 31, 1949
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
77 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Richard Gere?
Richard Tiffany Gere is an American actor, celebrated for his versatile performances and enduring on-screen charisma. He has long captivated audiences with a compelling blend of intensity and charm, making him a perennial Hollywood fixture.
His breakout role in the 1980 film American Gigolo instantly established him as a leading man and a prominent sex symbol. This performance cemented his reputation, leading to a string of iconic roles.
Early Life and Education
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Richard Tiffany Gere was raised in Syracuse, New York, where his father worked as an insurance agent. His early years fostered a natural talent for music and gymnastics.
He graduated from North Syracuse Central High School in 1967, where he excelled in music and gymnastics. Gere pursued philosophy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on scholarship, departing after two years to begin his acting career.
Notable Relationships
Richard Gere has experienced several high-profile relationships throughout his career, including a marriage to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. He later married actress Carey Lowell in 2002.
Gere and Lowell share a son, Homer James Jigme Gere, born in 2000. He is currently married to Spanish activist Alejandra Silva, whom he wed in 2018, and they have two sons together.
Career Highlights
An American actor, Richard Tiffany Gere achieved widespread fame for his captivating performances in romantic dramas. Films like American Gigolo and Pretty Woman cemented his status as a leading man, captivating global audiences.
Gere expanded his repertoire into musicals, earning a Golden Globe Award for his compelling role in the 2002 film Chicago. He also received critical acclaim for his performance in the dramatic thriller Arbitrage.
Signature Quote
“It takes a lifetime to know about yourself. Very few people get there. Know themselves.”
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