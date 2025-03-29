‘RHONJ’ Star, Teresa Guidice and Spouse Face $3 Million Tax Debts

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is again facing tax issues — the RHONJ powerhouse has previously also been sentenced for multiple financial crimes along with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. She is now reported to have accumulated tax debts totaling $300,000, which comes just days after her spouse, Luis Ruelas, was slammed with a tax lien of over $2.6 million.
Court records from the New Jersey courts website have confirmed that the couple owes more in taxes than their reported net worth combined. The earliest documentation encompassed Ruelas’ lien for $163,524.94 in December 2024. This was followed by a whopping $2,569,842.06 assessed against him on March 6, 2025. Adding Guidice’s $303,889.20 brings the total debt to $3,037,256.20.
In New Jersey, where the couple resides, the state’s Division of Taxation can file a tax lien against a taxpayer’s properties if they fail to pay their tax debt, and may also employ various methods, including asset seizures, to collect outstanding debt. In addition, interests and penalties can be imposed on unpaid tax debts, potentially leading to severe financial consequences. These tax issues come at a time when Giudice’s future with RHONJ still remains uncertain.
A Look Back at Teresa Giudice’s 2015 Prison Conviction
Giudice’s legal troubles extend far beyond recent tax liens, with her history of financial challenges that predates her current marriage. In 2014, she was charged with mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and served 11 months of the 15-month prison sentence.
Prior to the conviction, Teresa Giudice had been married to Joe Giudice for 10 years before filing for bankruptcy in 2009, and at the time, they cited an $11 million total debt. This led to the couple being indicted on 39 counts, including bankruptcy fraud — a legal battle that remarkably altered their lives and public perception. Her ex-husband, on the other hand, served a more extended 41-month prison sentence and was subsequently deported to Italy upon his release in 2019. Giudice, on the other hand, consistently maintained innocence and mentioned that she had no idea what her ex-husband was up to.
Therefore, two months after her husband’s release, the mother of three filed for divorce, ending their 20-year marriage. Following the split, she began dating Ruelas, and ultimately married him in August 2022 after two years of being together.
While there is still no update about RHONJ’s future and 15th installment, fans can stream previous seasons of the show on Peacock.
